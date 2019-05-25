Wayne Central voters send Board packing

With the hearings on the removal of two School Board members completed two weeks ago, the Board of Education at Wayne Central School District awaits an outcome.

The Board made the following statement at the conclusion of the proceedings. “As of today, the proceedings relative to the possible removal of two Board of Education Members have concluded. The process the Board of Education chose will continue to be followed as the Hearing Officer reviews the evidence and makes recommendations to the Board of Education with regard to guilt or innocence of the charges, and an associated penalty, if any. The Board of Education itself is charged with making a final determination based upon the evidence presented to the Hearing Officer.”

On Tuesday, May 21st, with the results of the School elections, a possible fall out of those hearings occurred.

Three new members of the Board were elected, ousting the incumbents. The vote was nearly two to one to replace the old guard. Two current members of the Board, Carla Boerman and Tim Reynolds, who have supported Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin in the attempt to remove current board members Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry, were voted out. Both incumbents are long time members. Member Philip McTigue was not running again for his seat.

Taking the three newly elected Board of Education seats are: Abigail “Abbie” Schmitt, Kim Phillips, and Carrie A. Resch. They campaigned together and were outspoken in their efforts to see a change in the old board.

Especially outspoken on the need for change and the perceived unfairness of the hearings against Gallaher and Landry was Schmitt. She attended board meetings and hearings with t-shirt slogans supporting the accused board members.

The idea to remove members Gallaher and Landry came after an incident in December of 2018, regarding the action of the two entering the now closed Freewill School. The District has alleged that they were unauthorized and there was misconduct in their actions. The accused say they were only checking out the building security after finding a front entrance to the building open. An alarm was triggered and police and school officials responded. No police charges were filed. The district filed misconduct charges.

A series of open hearings were conducted with an impartial hearing officer, and attorneys for both sides, over the last few months.

Those hearings concluded two weeks ago and the district made this statement, at the conclusion: “After review of the Hearing Officer’s recommendations, the Board of Education will deliberate and consider the evidence prior to rendering a final decision. The final decision will be a matter of public record.”

The Hearing Officer has stated that he would provide the BOE with his recommendation by May 31st

The Board of Education stated that they were committed to transparency, and as soon as they have a final decision on this matter they intend to share the Board’s decision with the community.

Following her landslide win in the Elections at Wayne Central, new School Board member Abbie Schmitt gave this statement:

“We (Phillips, Resch and Schmitt) are pleased that the community recognized that change was needed and they took action to make that change. I peronsally am excited and nervous – but also extremely anxious to start working,” said Schmitt.

“I do believe that the hearings on removing the two board members brought a lot of issues to the forefront. The Community will see positive change now. We plan to pay attention to teacher and students’ needs, as should any district. They are first and foremost our responsibility. We will bring the community feeling back to our Board of Education and bridge the gap that has existed”

With the overturning of the School Board makeup, Superintendent Calvin stated: “The district is pleased that the budget was passed and supported by our community. We look forward to continuing the great work that we are doing on behalf of our students. As always, I am looking forward to partnering with our Board of Education as we work towards meeting the needs of our students.” He did not comment on the overturning of the 9-member Board of Education.

New members of the Board will take office on July 1st. The Board of Education is under no time line to make their final decision on the guilt or innocence of Gallaher and Landry. It is not apparent if they will make their decision prior to the new board being seated.