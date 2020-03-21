Wayne County and the Coronavirus: The latest closures and information

On Friday afternoon, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo instructed non-essential businesses in the state to keep all of their employees home amid the coronavirus outbreak as of Sunday, March 22.

Below is a listing of local organizations and their current strategies during the shutdown.

This is a developing situation and it’s recommended you check with local organizations via telephone or web to confirm any and all information as it’s subject to change.

HOSPITALS:

Rochester Regional Health is rescheduling elective surgeries through March 29. That includes: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital, Rochester General, Unity Hospital, and United Memoiral Center. The health system announced that its working to reschedule certain procedures from March 16 through March 29. The time frame remains flexible as Rochester Regional monitors developments in the area COVID-19. It made the decision with physician leaders in its health system and recommendations of the American College of Surgeons and the United States Surgeon General. It is contacting patients to reschedule the surgeries. Elective surgeries are temporarily halted.

“This is one of many safeguards RRH is implementing in our ongoing efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to protect the health and safety of our coworkers and our patients,” a statement from Rochester Regional said.

BANKS:

Most banks are encouraging drive up service, phone appointments, and ATM and online services. Call your branch to be sure of their circumstances.

UTILITIES:

• NYSEG and RG&E announced they would temporarily suspend service shut-offs due to non-payment, and also announced that they will take the following actions to protect both customers and employees. Effective immediately both NYSEG and RG&E are suspending all inside meter readings and shifting to estimated usage or customer reported readings. Customers are encouraged to submit meter readings through the companies’ mobile app. NYSEG and RG&E walk-in centers will be closed indefinitely as of March 17. Customers can continue to communicate with the companies via their website, mobile app or by calling the customer service contact number listed on their bill. Customers can also make a payment at one of our authorized pay agents, including Wal-Mart or K-Mart. A list of authorized agents may be found at nyseg.com > account > ways to pay > pay in person. NYSEG and RG&E are suspending late-payment charges beginning this Tuesday evening.

COURTS:

While the Wayne County Courthouse at 54 Broad Street in Lyons remains open to essential staff, entry is restricted to litigants and their attorneys. This refers to County Court, Family Court and Supreme Court. To know if your court case has been postponed, the public is directed to speak with their own attorneys. The general phone number to leave a message for the courts is (315) 665-8139. For more questions, go to nycourts.gov, and click on the link to Coronavirus…more info.

SCHOOLS

• Wayne Central Schools temporarily closed. This closure is for ALL students in all grade levels regardless of where they receive their academic programming. It also includes all career and technical education classes (BOCES). They are planning to reopen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. If anything changes regarding the targeted reopening date of April 14, 2020 it will be communicated.

MUNICIPALITIES:

• Sodus Town – Sodus Town Supervisor Scott E. Johnson, stated that the Town will be under a State of Emergency pursuant to Executive Law- Section 24 effective March 19th, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Sodus Town Offices will be closed and all Town of Sodus board meetings including; Planning and Zoning meetings will be cancelled for 30 days (unless otherwise rescinded).

• Marion Town – The Marion Town Clerk’s Office along with Town Hall will have reduced hours starting March 17th through March 31st due to a mandate from the State of New York. The Town Clerk’s Office will be open Mondays 1pm-6pm,

Wednesday & Fridays 10am – 3pm.

The office will be closed on Tuesdays & Thursdays. The office is open only for essential business. The Town Clerk’s office encourages residents to mail their taxes instead of paying in person. All tax payments need to be postmarked by March 31, 2020. Mail payments to Marion Town Clerk, PO Box 260, Marion, NY 14505

• Lyons Town – Due to the Corona Virus situation, the regular March meeting of the Lyons Town Board scheduled for the 25th at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Items on the March agenda will be added to the April 29th regular meeting agenda

• Sodus Point Village – After careful consideration The Village of Sodus Point has decided that they will stay open for now. The team is aware of and practicing social distancing. Counters and door handles are sanitized frequently each day. They encourage residents to call (315-483-9881) or email with questions or needs. Their board meeting on Thursday evening will be broadcast via their web site (https://soduspoint.info/) for those interested. This may change as things progress. They also encourage residents to order from our local restaurants who are supporting the take out only initiative. If you are aware of un-met needs, please make The village aware and they will try to connect the right resources.Email: Dave McDowell: dmcdowell@soduspoint.info.

Sodus Village: By the order of the Mayor of the Village of Sodus, David Englert, the Village of Sodus is under a State of Emergency pursuant to Executive Law-Section 24- effective March 19, 2020 at noon. In addition, all Village buildings are hereby closed to the public. All Board of Trustee meetings, Zoning Board of Appeals meetings and Climate Smart Communities Task Force meetings will be cancelled for 30 days, unless otherwise rescinded.

• Galen Town – Effective immediately, the following operational schedule will be enacted in the Town of Galen. The Town Clerk will continue to collect Galen and County Taxes through March 31, 2020. Office hours will be 9 A.M. to 12 Noon on Monday and Wednesday throughout this period. Payment transactions may be conducted by US Mail or by using of the Drop Box which is located on the front wall of the Municipal Building. On-line payments can also be received by accessing their website at: townofgalen.org On-line payments have the option of Credit Card or Electronic Check with transaction fees applicable. By order of NY State, the local Justice Court will be closed until future notice. After 5/1/2020, please call 315-923-9375 for updates. All other Town Clerk services may be achieved through individual appointments by calling 315-923-7259 Ext 6. You may be asked to leave a phone message. All other departments will be accessed through individual appointment by calling the office number of 315-923-7259 and seeking the appropriate extension.

• Clyde Village – The Village of Clyde is implementing the following: Village offices will be closed to the public from March 19 to March 31, 2020 and any further closures will be evaluated prior to March 31st. The Village staff at the main office may be reached by calling (315) 923-3971 between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday thru Friday. If you need to conduct business at the office, please call to make an appointment. The DPW buildings will be closed to the public. Payments of Water and Sewer bills can be made using the mail, online at www.clydeny.com or by using the drop box located in the front of the municipal building. Essential services such as police, water, sewer, street and code enforcement will continue as normal. All Village parks will remain OPEN to the public at this time (please use them while practicing social distancing!) Contact the office at (315) 923-3971 with any questions or concerns.

COUNTY SERVICES:

• Wayne County DMV and Clerk: The Wayne County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be open by appointment only. The Office of the County Clerk will be restricted to essential transactions. Pistol Permits amendments will be accepted by mail only; Passport applications will not be accepted; DBAs and other recordings will accepted by mail; Necessary and time sensitive court filings will be accepted; For appointments or questions call or email: DMV: Phone: (315) 946-7490, Email: waynecountydmv@co.wayne.ny.us or Wayne County Clerk: Phone: (315) 946-7470, Email: waynecountyclerk@co.wayne.ny.us

• Nutrition sites in Wayne County at the Lunch Club 60 Locations are still open, but will be delivering your meal to you on a take-out basis. Just pull up and receive your meal. March 23 to 27, 2020 – All meals are served w/1% milk, orange juice and bread; March 23 – Beef patty w/mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, chuck wagon style corn, grapes; March 24 – Peach glazed pork, brown rice, Bahama blend vegetables, fruit ambrosia; March 25 – Chicken cubes w/BBQ sauce, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, rice pudding w/raisins; March 26 – Swedish meatballs, WW noodles, spinach, pears; March 27 – Macaroni & cheese, Mandarin orange, stewed tomatoes, pineapples.

• Home Meal Service will continue as long as volunteers are available.

• Office of Emergency Management: According to George Bastedo, their office is handling all requests for emergency medical equipment for nursing homes, fire and EMS personnel, health services. Items will be shipped out. Those types of service requiring equipment should contact their office at

LIBRARIES

• Walworth Seely Public Library – All library programs and meetings are cancelled. The library will be closed until further notice. You may still check out digital items using the libby app and any resources listed on the website. www.walworthlibrary.org is the website, Walworth-Seely Public Library on Facebook, @walworthseelypubliclibrary on Instagram, owwl2go, for downloadable books, magazines and audiobooks

• Sodus Community Library – The Sodus Community Library will be closed until further notice. Any scheduled meetings or programs will also be cancelled. Due dates are being adjusted in the computer system so there won’t be any fines during our closing. You can return items to the book drop at any time. Returning items as you finish will help keep staff from being overwhelmed with items when they reopen. Do not leave book donations at this time. The library’s wifi is still up and running 24/7 and can be accessed outside if you want to pull up in your vehicle. You can still check items out through online options: Download the Libby app for books, audiobooks and magazines OR you can use Hoopla for instant downloads of movies, music, books and audiobooks. Staff will be available Monday- Friday from 10:00-12:00 to answer phone calls if you need assistance with card/pin issues or navigating Libby and Hoopla. You can also e-mail soduslibrarydirector@owwl.org

OTHER LIBRARIES: Most libraries are closed, but accepting returns at their outdoor drop boxes. They encourage use of the Libby App for downloading books, audiobooks and magazines.

GROCERY STORES

Local grocery stores remain open. Check for special limited hours and special senior citizens only hours. Call your local grocery for hours and questions.

• TOPS to Limit Hours of Operation: As they continue to do all they can to serve the needs of their customers, Tops Friendly Markets will be changing hours of operation from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in their stores. Stores that typically close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice. Seniors – 60 or older will be allowed to shop from 6am-7am, on Tuesday and Thursday morning before the new regular hours. They also have curbside pick up and grocery deliver. For more information on these and other details re: COVID-19 updates, please visit their website at https://www.topsmarkets.com/Departments/News_Room/

Wegmans – All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wegmans announced it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day. “We understand there are people in our communities, in particular susceptible populations, who are unable to get to our stores during this difficult time. Wegmans is also temporarily closing: All Market Café seating areas, All in-store Pubs, Select Burger Bars, Amore, Next Door, Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.

CHURCHES:

• Presbytery of Geneva Leadership Team announces ALL Presbyterian Churches in the area will close until the end of March then will reassess.

• The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced that it has suspended public Masses, effective immediately. Churches will remain accessible for private prayer, at the discretion of the pastor or administrator of the parish. Weddings and funerals may be celebrated, but no more than 50 people may be in attendance.