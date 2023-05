The Wayne County Bicentennial GALA to be held at The Ballroom at Carey Lake on Saturday, May 13, is sold out! 500 people will enjoy a lavish dinner, with loads of entertainment, dancing, a great gift bag with lots of goodies, fireworks and video presentations.

Due to recent remarkable revelations in AI (Artificial Intelligence) and modern science, the County’s namesake, General "Mad Anthony" Wayne, in full Revolutionary War uniform, will lead off the celebration with a personal appearance and a bit of tongue and cheek history, comments and loads of fun!