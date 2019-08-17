Breaking/Featured
Wayne County Book Fest coming in October; Local authors welcomed to participate
The Times of Wayne County and the Wayne Writers Guild are sponsoring a Wayne County Book Fest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00-4:00.
They are seeking Wayne County authors to participate and promote their works, and reading and literacy, in general.
The Palmyra Town Hall has been secured for the event. This facility is on Route 21 just south of Palmyra. It’s visible, easily accessible, and has lots of parking. There is room for 24 authors.
When you enter the building, there is a gym where the tables for the authors to “meet and greet” will be set up. Local Wayne County authors may have a table space – at no charge.
A conference room next to the gym (where town meetings are held) will be used for authors to speak for 30 minute sessions, on top of manning their booth space.
A “read-to-me” corner for kids, and a craft room to make a pop-up book will be included. This will be a book festival for both adults and children.
If you are a local author, and would like to participate, please email Beth Hoad at hoadatmnlf@aol.com.
If you know any other Wayne County authors who would like to attend, please have them contact Beth.
More details, including authors who will be in attendence, will be shared over the next few weeks here in The Times and on our website at WayneTimes.com.
