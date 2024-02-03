Wayne County Cornell Cooperative receives $50,000 to Combat Food Insecurity 

Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced the distribution of $315,000 in grant funding to 20 organizations dedicated to combating food insecurity and alleviating hunger across the state. Food insecurity impacts about one in ten households in New York. Wayne County Cornell Cooperative Extension received $50,000 in that grant.

“Fidelis Care is committed to promoting health and well-being in our local communities. That begins with ensuring access to nutritious foods for individuals and families,” said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer. “We take pride in supporting these organizations and their vital work within the communities we serve because no one should have to suffer from hunger.”

Nonprofit organizations that provide food assistance throughout the state have received the grants to strengthen initiatives, including increasing food distribution, expanding food pantry services, and reducing food insecurity within communities.

Wayne County’s Grant recipient is Cornell Cooperative Extension, Wayne County.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and communities through collaborative partnerships, plans to use the grant funding to advance its SNAP-Ed NY Fruit and Vegetable Prescription (FVRx) Program, which augments existing SNAP benefits to increase an individual’s purchasing power with partnering local grocery stores and farmer’s markets.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County is grateful for Fidelis Care’s support of the SNAP-Ed NY’s Fruit and Vegetable Rx (FVRx) program,” said Maggie McHugh, SNAP-Ed NY Regional Manager. “FVRx plays a pivotal role in preventing chronic disease and addressing food insecurity by promoting healthy eating. We have distributed thousands of dollars in FVRx vouchers to Finger Lakes residents, enabling them to access fresh local fruits and vegetables. As a result, many program participants have increased their consumption of healthy foods and reported an improved food security. With the funding from Fidelis Care, we will further extend the impact of the program by allocating additional resources", added Dr. Marchello.