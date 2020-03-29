Connect with us
Wayne County Corrections Officer tests positive for COVID-19

10 mins ago

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced yesterday that a corrections officer working at the Wayne County Jail as tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive test, Sheriff Virts has furloughed 24 other officers and has implemented emergency staffing measures at the jail.

Sheriff Virts says that at this time, no other officers or inmates are exhibiting symptoms.

We will follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

