Wayne County Corrections Officer tests positive for COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced yesterday that a corrections officer working at the Wayne County Jail as tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive test, Sheriff Virts has furloughed 24 other officers and has implemented emergency staffing measures at the jail.

This afternoon, I was notified that a correction officer tested positive with Covid-19. I have furloughed with pay 24 correction officers and declared emergency staffing scheduling. No other officers or inmates have Covid-19 symptoms at this time. @WayneCoSheriff @NYSCounties — Sheriff Barry Virts (@SheriffVirts) March 29, 2020

Sheriff Virts says that at this time, no other officers or inmates are exhibiting symptoms.

We will follow this story and update as new information becomes available.