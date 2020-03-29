Breaking/Featured
Wayne County Corrections Officer tests positive for COVID-19
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts announced yesterday that a corrections officer working at the Wayne County Jail as tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the positive test, Sheriff Virts has furloughed 24 other officers and has implemented emergency staffing measures at the jail.
This afternoon, I was notified that a correction officer tested positive with Covid-19. I have furloughed with pay 24 correction officers and declared emergency staffing scheduling. No other officers or inmates have Covid-19 symptoms at this time. @WayneCoSheriff @NYSCounties
— Sheriff Barry Virts (@SheriffVirts) March 29, 2020
Sheriff Virts says that at this time, no other officers or inmates are exhibiting symptoms.
We will follow this story and update as new information becomes available.
