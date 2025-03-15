Wayne County Corrections Officers… do not call them jailers!

Wayne County Jail Corrections Major James Miller always wanted a career in law enforcement. He had the motivation, drive and education, but there was only one snafu that prevented him from becoming a police officer, Major Miller was color blind.

Undeterred that describing colors relating to cases and arrests was an issue, Miller still pursued his vocation. "I wanted to do the right thing and protect my community", said the Major.

Luckily, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office believed in the very determined Miller, and decided color blindness is a moot point in the corrections field.

Starting as a part-time corrections officer in 2000, moving to full time in 2001, and advancing through the ranks, he has now served the County for almost 25 years. "I’m all corrections now," said the focused Major.

He proudly introduced officers and staff as the tour of the Wayne County Jail proceeded. With an allotment of 40 full-time corrections officers, there is always a need for new recruits.

At least two of his correction officers are out on National Guard duty, one is out for maternity leave, another out for a disability. Then there are sick days to balance into the three-shift schedule.

His department is not only responsible for inmate incarcerations, but also managing the County Court Officers, transporting inmates to and from court and various appointments, booking inmates, CAP Court supervision, recruiting, inmate violations and department medical and psychological care.

At intake, and even after incarceration, drugs is an ongoing problem. Yes, just as on television shows, inmates have strange and various methods for sneaking in objectional contraband, like placing banned items up their colon. Complete searches of anal cavities is a daily requirement in booking.

The other obvious introduction of contraband is through inmate visitations held on Tuesday and Saturdays. Watchful eyes and cameras survey every exchange, every kiss, every hug with trained eyes.

Any and all mail sent to inmates is opened, with copies given to inmates.

Periodicals must come from publishers, or directly from Amazon. The fear of inmates receiving drug soaked paper is always a concern.

In years past, an inmate sentenced to jail was automatically given a one-third reduction. Someone sentenced to a year in jail expected incarceration to automatically have four months chopped off any sentence. The logic to this was that inmates sentenced would act appropriately, and at the same time this reduction of sentence reduced jail overcrowding.

Wayne County has done away with that archaic practice and has instituted a process where inmates earn time off sentences for "good behavior", work assignment completions, class participation and overall standards.

Last week a frequent Wayne County inmate was shocked to learn he would have to serve his entire sentence without the old 1/3 automatic time off.

In the old days a half gym and outdoor exercise yard saw games between inmates. That, however, often resulted in fights and was eliminated.

The half gym is now a law library and attorney call center. The heavily walled outside area allows inmates one hour per day to either sit, talk, or walk around at their discretion. Coats and hats are provided for any wishing to use the ‘yard’ in inclement weather.

Cable TV remote controls and numerous channels also led to inmate fights and was replaced with corrections officers, deciding on a few select channels.

Phones are available in all six of the ‘pods’ built around a central officer viewing area and inmates are housed by the level of their crimes. Women have a separate pod that has its windows blocked off. In that pod, currently housing 14 female inmates, a female corrections officer is inside the pod.

All corrections officers are in radio contact at all times and according to Major Miller, few, if any, inmates want any problems with officers. He stated that officer injuries are often caused by corrections officers breaking up inmate fights.

Going through the jail facility and hallways, a series of doors open one at a time, locked before another door is opened. There are few areas within the jail complex that are not covered by security cameras.

Laundry facilities are manned by inmates working to earn ‘time-off for good behavior’ points.

Although the state requires at least one hot meal per day, Wayne County provides two hot meals per day, with food prepared by the nearby Wayne County Nursing Home kitchens.

Meals vary daily from various meats, pasta, salads, with special dietary and religious needs met by a dietician.

The jail complex used to have its own nursing staff, with scheduled in-house doctor visits on a regular basis. This was done away with after missed scheduling due to time-off and sick days. Now the Wayne County Jail contracts out for full nursing and doctor services through Prime Care Medical, a Pennsylvania based company serving numerous county jail systems throughout New York State. Currently, a nurse is on duty from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a doctor, or nurse practitioner suppling a minimum of 16 hours every two weeks for inmate needs. An onsite nurse replaced the old days when corrections officers distributed inmate medications. In addition, all corrections officers are also trained in CPR and basic medical skills.

The medical center is complete with diagnostic equipment necessary for inmate care, including EKGs, an on premises lab. Dental care is also provided. Wayne County Mental Health Health Department provides both drug and specialized treatments on a regular basis, with a psychologist, 2 counselors and 2 substance abuse counselors.

