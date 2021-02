As of 2/5/21 Wayne County Public Health can confirm the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now at 3,842. This is an increase of 17 new cases since yesterday (2/4/21). 3 cases were transferred out to the appropriate county.

Out of the County’s 3,842 positive cases, there are 3,648 (+28) cases resolved/recovered, 158 (-14) cases remain active and recovering, and there have been 36 deaths of a people related to COVID-19.

Currently, 22 (-2) cases are in need of hospitalization. To date, WCPH has administered 2,022 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to currently eligible individuals.

For the latest numbers, visit web.co.wayne.ny.us