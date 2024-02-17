Wayne County Democrats endorse Federal & State Candidates for 2024

Members of the Wayne County Democratic Committee met on February 10 to designate candidates for State and Federal elections this November. Endorsed by the Committee were: David Wagenhausen, Congressional District 24; Scott Comegys, NYS Senate, District 54; and James Schuler, NYS Assembly, District 130.

In a packed meeting room at the County Public Security Building, committee members had the opportunity to hear from each candidate and to ask questions before voting to endorse each of the candidates.

David Wagenhausen is a native of the Brockport/Spencerport area and former legislator for the Village of Brockport with extensive experience as a public interest attorney in Washington, D.C. and in managing Congressional and other races. Personally and professionally, he is well-versed in the special challenges facing individuals and businesses in rural Finger Lakes communities. David wants to change how those communities are served in Congress, emphasizing finding “common ground for the common good.”

Scott Comegys is an alpaca farmer in Palmyra as well as a sustainability and public health advocate. He has managed a number of successful operations throughout the Finger Lakes and has public service with the Town of Palmyra in the Assessor’s Office. This is his 4th time running for state legislative office; his goal is the help transform New York State and the Finger Lakes as a place where “everyone can successfully live the lives they choose as their genuine selves with prosperity, dignity, security, and justice.”

James Schuler is a widely respected resource to community and elected leaders within Wayne County and New York State. He is the Assistant Director at Youth Advocate Programs and Director for Wayne County My Brother’s Keeper, an organization aimed at closing education and opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color. He is the founder and manager of the Wayne County Unity Festival and has led and supported Juneteenth celebrations within the county. James’ actions underscore his vision of “a community that resonates with vibrancy, inclusivity, and empowerment.”

“All three candidates agree that our past and current representation has not led to the development and delivery of real solutions in the Finger Lakes region. They pledge to work in ways that foster collaboration, protect our rights, and build community,” said Wayne County Democratic Chairman Comegys.

Election day is Tuesday, November 5.