Wayne County Deputies overwhelmingly approve new four year contract

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors, at Tuesday’s (10/17) Board meeting ratified a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters Union representing 68 road patrol deputies.

The deputies’ contract had expired at the end of 2021 and the County and deputies met 9 times in 2022 before the Teamsters declared impasse in August 2022.

The deputies voted down a tentative agreement, which was achieved with the assistance of a mediator with the State Public Relations Board, on April 28, 2023. There had been no continued formal discussions between the County and Teamsters until both agreed to meet again on October 6, 2023.

After a day-long negotiation session, another tentative agreement was reached and deputies voted to ratify the agreement on October 12, 2023.

The County negotiations team was led by Tish Lynn, Esq. of Hancock Law. The team consisted of Supervisors Tony Verno, Mike Donalty and Lynn Chatfield. Also on the team was County Administrator Rick House, Human Resources Director Chris Kalinski, Sheriff Rob Milby and Undersheriff Tammy Ryndock.

County Administrator, House stated: “The contract is reasonable and sustainable, helps with recruitment and retention, and is fair to our taxpayers.”

“The negotiation session on October 6 involved across the table, back and forth, solid dialogue. The environment was cordial and professional, which helped in the successful outcome.”

The new contract covers 4 years, January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2025.

This benefit costs Wayne County an initial lump sum of $1.10 million dollars for past service credit and an estimated $290,000 additional annual cost. The County negotiated zero rate increases for 2022 and 2023 and a change to the longevity schedule to try to offset the cost of the 20 year plan. Deputies will now have the option of transitioning into a 20 year retirement from their current 25 year plan.

The top rate in 2021 was $65,208 for a Deputy Sheriff; in 2024 the top rate will be $69,000.

2021 top rate for a Sergeant $73,361; 2024 top rate will be $77,615.

In 2025 deputies will receive a considerable increase to be comparable to surrounding counties.

The 2025 top deputy rate will be $80,325. The top rate for a sergeant in 2025 will be $90,348.

The shift differential was raised from $.80/hour raised to $1.00

Longevity schedule (Years of Service) was previously set up as a percentage basis up to 10% of base wages. The County will now have set amounts.

Effective 1/1/2024 all employees with will receive the 2-tier additional bonus leave accrual:

Completed years of Continuous Service Credit 5 years... 5 days total 10 years...10 days total

Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby stated:

"I am pleased that we have an agreement between the Deputies’ Union, Teamsters Local 118, and Wayne County. I appreciate the work that all of the involved parties put in, thereby avoiding interest arbitration, which could have extended this process for several more months. It has been a long process that began shortly after my first day in office. In a day and age where the profession of Law Enforcement is highly competitive, this new contract should prove to slow the exodus that we have seen in the prior three years. Member recruitment and retention is the only way that public safety in Wayne County can move forward for the benefit of the public. Our best assets are our experienced members who must pass their knowledge and skills to our youth who are, in turn, cultivated to become those seasoned veterans. That process is impossible without competitiveness with other agencies. This agreement will allow for the natural development of our staff, not only through recruitment, but retention, and will move us towards breaking the cycle of this agency training officers for other departments. I am excited to look at a future that includes a full schedule of Deputies who choose to live, raise families, and ‘serve and protect all who live, work, visit or pass through Wayne County."