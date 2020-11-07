Wayne County Elections results so far and what is still coming

On Election Day, every year, most local and County races in Wayne County have results, at least, unofficially the day after or the same night.

This year, along with the miniscule movement of election results for the Presidential Race and beyond....The Times can only report what is known today.

There are 58,153 eligible voters in Wayne County.

In Early in-person voting at the Wayne County Board of Elections, 6,099 people took advantage of that opportunity.

Additionally 31,557 voters ventured out to polling sites in their own districts on November 3rd.

The all important Absentee Ballots this year, which will not be counted until November 16th, will put Wayne County at just over 77% voter turn out this year.

The Wayne County Board of Elections reported that (as of Friday morning, Nov. 6th) the number of Absentee ballots (postmarked by November 3rd) is 6,944. BOE staff will open and count those ballots beginning at 9 a.m. on November 16th. Not all ballots may be counted by the end of the day. When those final ballots are tallied and added to the in-person votes, the final official results will be known.

Unofficial election results and winners (to date) are:

WAYNE COUNTY RESULTS

FEDERAL AND STATE RACES:

Presidential: Democrat Joe Biden received 12,799 to Republican Donald Trump’s 23,734. Wayne County results only. (Others: Hawkins (GREEN) 149, Jorgensen (LBT) 573, Pierce (IND) 170)

State Supreme Court

7th Judicial District

Four winners

Winners so far (Unofficial):

Nitti (DEM) 8887

Doyle (REP, CON) *24,684

Gargan (DEM) 8360

Valleriani (REP, CON) *23,038

Cianca (DEM) 10,387

Dinolfo (REP. CON) *23,227

Lindley (REP, CON, DEM) *30,394

Congress (24th District)

Republican John Katko defeated Democrat Dana Balter 24,450 to 9,964. (Wayne County results only)

State Senate (54th District)

Republican Pam Helming defeated Democrat Shauna O’Toole 26,426 to 9,060. (Wayne County results only)

Member of Assembly (130th)

Republican Brian Manktelow defeated Democrat Scott Comegys 26,148 to 9,210. (Wayne County results only)

LOCAL RACES

COUNTY, TOWNS, VILLAGES:

Wayne County Judge: John B. Nesbitt (unopposed) *37,656

Wayne County Coroner: Keith Benjamin (unopposed) *26,689

Town of Butler Justice: John Jake Dates II (unopposed) *538

Town of Macedon Supervisor: Kim V. Leonard (unopposed) *2915

Town of Macedon Town Board: Republican Richard Roets defeated Democrat Deborah Napolitano 1140 to 1310.

Town of Palmyra Justice:No nominations...to be determined by write in vote.

Town of Palmyra Councilman: Republican Doug DeRue defeated Democrat Mitchell Murray 1818 to 909.

Sodus Town Justice: Republican Robert Fratangelo defeated Democrat Frank Fava 2159 to 780.

Town of Wolcott Councilman: (unopposed) Derek Ceratt * 477

Village of Newark Trustee(2 seats) Winners were:

Republican Emily Howard *1521

Republican Chris Burgess *1481

over

Democrat Peter Blandino 1138

Democrat Steven DeRenzo 982

Village of Clyde Mayor:Republicans and Democrats cross endorsed Mayor Jerry Fremouw *652

Village of Clyde Trustee

(2 seats): Winners were:

Roland Kanaley (Dem, Rep) *557

Michele Nicoletta (Rep.) *360

over

JoAnn M. Salerno (Dem) 309

John Jackson (EFT) 126

Village of Palmyra Mayor:Republican David Husk defeated Democrat Molly Budziszewski 683 or 551.

Village of Palmyra

Town Council

(2 seats)- Winners were:

Patrick Nolan (REP) *785

Rick Perry ((REP) *777

Carrie Deming (DEM) 550

Village of Sodus Mayor:

David J. Englert (unopposed) *378

Village of Sodus Trustee

(2 seats):

Sandra Hamilton (DEM) *278

Daniel Ingersoll (REP) *281

Village of Sodus Point Trustee (one seat-vacancy) Republican Laurie Verbridge defeated Democrat Laurie Hayden 217 to 168.