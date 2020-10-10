Wayne County Grand Jury justifies shooting/death of Sodus man by police

Wayne County District Attorney, Michael D. Calarco announced on Thursday (10/8) the conclusion of the investigation into the death of Cody Cook.



On Friday, June 19, at approximately 11:05 p.m, State Police responded to 6022 Boyd Road for a 911 call for a disturbance possibly involving a shotgun. The caller stated that his son was breaking objects inside the residence and was armed with a shotgun.



When the Troopers and Wayne County Deputies arrived, they observed an armed individual in the window, sitting inside the residence, and attempted to make contact with him. Shortly after law enforcement’s arrival, Cody pointed the shotgun at the officers, and fired.



Cook, age 24 of Sodus, appeared again in the window and shot at officers a second time. Trooper Michael Crosier, who was one of those fired upon, returned fire.



After a short time of no response and numerous warnings, Cook came to the window a third time, and shot at officers again.



Trooper Crosier returned fire in defense of himself and fellow officers. Law enforcement then called over the PA system for the subject to come out and put down the weapon, trying to de-escalate the situation.



The New York State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) responded to the scene. Several attempts were again made to contact the armed subject with negative results. A perimeter was set.



A period of 2-3 hours passed with no response from inside. At approximately 4:20 a.m., the State Police SORT made entry and located Cody Clark, deceased. He had been shot in the head and chest.



The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County District Attorney were on scene and assisted with the investigation.



At a press conference several days after the shooting, then Major Eric Laughton, Troop E Commander, noted that a Deputy at the scene wore a body cam and the footage appeared to corroborate the statements made by law enforcement at the scene.



Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco expressed deep condolences to the Clark family. He also praised “the brave souls who don the uniform everyday to protect us.”



After a thorough investigation, the case was submitted to the Grand Jury on September 22. Upon hearing the evidence and deliberating, the Grand Jury found that the New York State Trooper was justified in his actions.



Calarco added, “I wish to offer the family of Cody Cook my deepest sympathy on this tragic event. My office has now closed this investigation”, stated Calarco.

