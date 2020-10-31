Wayne County joins rest of nation with record early voter turnouts

Whether it is COVID nervousness, the contentious Presidential race, or just public awareness going into overdrive, the 2020 election will be one for the record books.

Absentee Ballots already received in Wayne County, as of October 30th, are at a staggering 5,673, with several days of mail still to be counted.

A huge uptick in early in-person voting has occurred in the County, with the wait in line sometimes taking two+, hours.

The Wayne County Board of Elections has recorded 4453 in-person votes as of Thursday 10/29

If you do not know your polling site, or your district for voting, this information is available, as well a list of candidates on the ballot in your town on the Wayne County NY Board of Elections website. (Polling sites are also listed in this issue of the Times, on Page A4)

All Wayne County voters will have the chance to choose the President, Member of Congress, State Senator, and State Assembly person, as well as County Coroner, County Judge, and a total of four judges running for 7th Judicial District Supreme Court.

Most Towns and Villages also have races, except for Walworth, Marion, Ontario, Lyons, Savannah and Rose.

Know your choices, know your polling site, read up on your candidates. Remember: Election day voters are asked to wear masks and be socially distant.