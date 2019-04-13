Breaking/Featured
Wayne County Law Enforcement Pharmaceutical Collection on April 27
On April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Wayne County Law Enforcement Agencies will offer the opportunity to prevent drug abuse and theft of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes.
Bring your expired, unused and unwanted medications for disposal to the following locations;
Clyde Police: Galen’s Express Lane 17 Sodus Street, Clyde
Sheriff’s Office: Lyons National Bank 2 Forgham St. (Rt. 31) Lyons
Macedon Police: Public Safety Building, 1620 Wayneport Road in Macedon
Newark Police: Wegman’s 800 West Miller Street, Newark
State Police: Williamson Barracks 3957 Route 104, in Williamson
Palmyra Police: Police Station, 144 East Main Street, in Palmyra
Sodus Police: Village Highway Building, 39 Gaylord Street, Sodus
Sheriff’s Ontario Substation: 1850 Ridge Road, Ontario
Wolcott Police: Police Station, 6015 New Hartford St. Wolcott
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Law enforcement will be at all locations to receive and dispose of old and/or no longer used medication and prescription drugs.
Sheriff Virts states, “All the Wayne County Law Enforcement agencies will partner to provide this disposal service to reduce the abuse of prescription medication and prevent polluting our landfills and water supplies. If you have prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed or used, please use this disposal service to rid your home of any unneeded medications.”
