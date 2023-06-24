Wayne County Pitch Competition returns for fifth year

The Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is excited to launch its fifth annual Kick Start Wayne County Pitch Competition, an initiative designed to foster entrepreneurship and support new business development in Wayne County. The winners will be awarded cash prizes to KickStart their new businesses, with the first place receiving $20,000.

The Kick Start Pitch Competition is open to all Wayne County residents who have a business less than three years old or are in the concept stage of developing a business in the County. To participate, individuals must submit an executive summary of their business plan and financial projections for the first three years. SCORE, a nonprofit organization and resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), will host a series of free entrepreneurial workshops. These sessions will cover a wide range of crucial topics for starting and running a successful business. Applicants must attend one of the five workshops offered. These will be held every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macedon Library over a period of five weeks, beginning on July 26.

Wayne County businesses can seize the chance to win this year’s grand prize. With the support of WEDC, business dreams can come to life. The deadline for applications is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the WEDC website at www.WEDCny.com and navigate to the Annual Pitch Competition section.