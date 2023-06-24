Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 24th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County Pitch Competition returns for fifth year

by WayneTimes.com
June 24, 2023

The Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is excited to launch its fifth annual Kick Start Wayne County Pitch Competition, an initiative designed to foster entrepreneurship and support new business development in Wayne County. The winners will be awarded cash prizes to KickStart their new businesses, with the first place receiving $20,000.

The Kick Start Pitch Competition is open to all Wayne County residents who have a business less than three years old or are in the concept stage of developing a business in the County. To participate, individuals must submit an executive summary of their business plan and financial projections for the first three years. SCORE, a nonprofit organization and resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), will host a series of free entrepreneurial workshops. These sessions will cover a wide range of crucial topics for starting and running a successful business. Applicants must attend one of the five workshops offered. These will be held every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Macedon Library over a period of five weeks, beginning on July 26. 

Wayne County businesses can seize the chance to win this year’s grand prize. With the support of WEDC, business dreams can come to life. The deadline for applications is Friday, September 29, 2023 at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the WEDC website at www.WEDCny.com and navigate to the Annual Pitch Competition section.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Legacy, Jeanne

GOUVERNEUR: Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Jeanne was born on July 28, 1938 in Ogdensburg to the late Erwin and Thelma […]

Read More
Fowler, Kathryn “Kate” 

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 92. She was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Predeceased by husband Harvey in 2022, they were married 73 years. Also by brother, Roger (Mitzi) Butler and sister, Betty Lou (Charles) Baker.  Survived by children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana).  […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square