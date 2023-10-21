Powered by Dark Sky
October 21st 2023, Saturday
Wayne County presents custom-designed Solar Eclipse Poster

by WayneTimes.com
October 21, 2023

Wayne County Tourism is excited to debut the County’s official Solar Eclipse Poster. They worked with professional astronomer and artist Tyler Nordgren to design the custom poster.

Wayne County’s poster is included in a traveling art exhibit that has been making its rounds across the greater Rochester area.

This poster celebrates the region’s position in the path of totality on April 8, 2024, as well as its history as New York’s Apple Country and its many opportunities for recreation.

The 30-poster exhibit, consisting of eclipse posters from 2017 and 2024, as well as Dr. Nordgren’s New York Parks series, is being displayed at locations each month leading up to the eclipse in April 2024.

Wayne County Poster Artwork is available for purchase through the Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut Street, Lyons, NY 14489. The Posters is 12” x 18” on heavy semi-gloss stock for $10.  Badge Magnets (2.5x3.5 inches)  are also available for $5. You may also purchase by visiting: https://www.waynehistory.org/shop.

Any questions, please contact Wayne County Tourism at  tourism@co.wayne.ny.us, 315-946-5469.

Recent Obituaries

Terhune, Jeff, P.E.

SKANEATELES: Jeff Terhune, P.E., died on October 16th, 2023 of heart complications at age 57, while at his home in Skaneateles. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing. In life he was an athlete, an engineer, and a loving father. During his youth he was a lauded tri-sport student athlete setting records at […]

Read More
Sarber, Robert J. 

SAVANNAH: Robert J. Sarber, 81, of Savannah, passed away October 16, 2023. He was born in Olean, NY, son of the late Charles Sarber, and the late Virginia Platz Sarber. Prior to retirement, he was employed as the parts and service director at Fox Dealerships in Auburn. He owned and operated the Black Creek Farm […]

Read More
