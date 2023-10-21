Wayne County presents custom-designed Solar Eclipse Poster

Wayne County Tourism is excited to debut the County’s official Solar Eclipse Poster. They worked with professional astronomer and artist Tyler Nordgren to design the custom poster.

Wayne County’s poster is included in a traveling art exhibit that has been making its rounds across the greater Rochester area.

This poster celebrates the region’s position in the path of totality on April 8, 2024, as well as its history as New York’s Apple Country and its many opportunities for recreation.

The 30-poster exhibit, consisting of eclipse posters from 2017 and 2024, as well as Dr. Nordgren’s New York Parks series, is being displayed at locations each month leading up to the eclipse in April 2024.

Wayne County Poster Artwork is available for purchase through the Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut Street, Lyons, NY 14489. The Posters is 12” x 18” on heavy semi-gloss stock for $10. Badge Magnets (2.5x3.5 inches) are also available for $5. You may also purchase by visiting: https://www.waynehistory.org/shop.

Any questions, please contact Wayne County Tourism at tourism@co.wayne.ny.us, 315-946-5469.