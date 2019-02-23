Wayne County Regional Land Bank Corp. formed to deal with abandoned properties

What to do about derelict properties; the ones that either fail to sell at the annual Wayne County Real Property auction, or end up completely abandoned and become a public safety issue?

This topic has been bantered about for years by the County Board of Supervisors and is finally being addressed with a unique solution that New York State began endorsing in 2013. Counties throughout the state are encouraged to set up Regional Land Bank Corporations. In August of 2017 the County received approval to form the “The Wayne County Regional Land Bank Corporation”.

The Land Bank is designed to acquire, stabilize, assemble, and facilitate the redevelopment of blighted and abandoned properties, in order for them to be returned to productive use. The County agreed to fund the start-up with $250,000 for the first three years. Along with an additional $500,000 Land Bank Community Initiative (Land Bank CRI) grant through the New York State Attorney General’s Office, received in late 2018, Wayne County is ready to go.

According to Brian Pincelli, Director for Economic Development and Planning for Wayne County and CEO of the IDA, since 2013 the Attorney General’s office has provided more than $82 million statewide into Land Bank programs.

In Wayne County, three initial properties were chosen in 2018: 48 Broad Street in Lyons; 1662 Walker Road in Palmyra and 8561 Ridge Road East in Sodus.

Pincelli stated that all three properties are planned for demolition. Through the acquisition and sale of properties, revolving funds will be used on properties that have become an albatross to our communities. The Land Bank will contract with qualified contractors to have the initial properties demolished and the land cleared. Once this is completed the vacant land could be offered for sale for redevelopment, utilized for open space or a community garden, or sold to a neighbor for additional land. Pincelli stressed that it is not the Land Bank’s purpose to compete with developers, but rather to partner with them.

In addition to current plans, Wayne County recently committed CDBG funds, that need to be used or returned to the State, for the demolition of old commercial, delinquent and abandoned property in Lyons through the Land Bank.

Currently, The Wayne County Regional Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors is made up of eight members who serve a two year term. Brian Pincelli; Palmyra Town Supervisor Ken Miller; Karen Ambroz, Director of Wayne County Real Property Tax Services; Sandy Pagano, Macedon Town Supervisor; Chuck Verkey, Arcadia Town Supervisor; Laurie Crane, Huron Town Supervisor; Steve Groat, Galen Town Supervisor and Wolcott Assessor Amber Roberts.

The County Land Bank is currently evaluating the 2019 properties identified as potential properties heading to the Real Property auction. What properties will the committee chose next? Pincelli admitted it was a static issue as property owners have until the last day in May to pay off back taxes before the June 12 auction date.