Wayne County reports new COVID deaths

Wayne County Public Health was saddened to report new COVID related deaths. These deaths date back to the Thanksgiving holiday. On November 30th, 15 people had died on COVID-related deaths in Wayne County. The current number of deaths, as of 12/4/20 is 20. Of the recent deaths, there was one male, 86, age who passed outside of the hospital setting. One male, 85, who was brought to the Emergency Room. One male, 73, who was hospitalized. One male, 76, who was previously hospitalized., and one female, 74, who was in the ICU.

Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics.

As of December 4, 2020, Wayne County Public Health confirms that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now at 1,234.

*Daily positive case rate has been on the rise, and many cases have been directly linked to unmasked persons and/or large, non-socially distant gatherings. Please consider pushing the extreme importance of protective measures below! 1) Social distance in public by 6’ or more, 2) Wear a mask whenever you are around others in public, 3) Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, 4) Avoid frequenting large gatherings.

At this time (12/4/20) there have been 32,048 tests completed/processed, with 30,814 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests with lab results. This is not the total number of our residents who have been tested.

Out of the 1,234 positive cases, 943 cases have been resolved/recovered, 271 cases remain active and recovering, 29 cases require hospitalization, and there have now been 20 deaths of a people related to COVID-19.

*PLEASE NOTE* Active Cases in Nursing/Adult homes will now reflect cases among residents and staff. These numbers are a breakout of total active cases, not in addition to them.

Active cases in nursing homes and adult care facilities: 35