Wayne County Republican Primary results

In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results.

Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).

Political newcomer Fratto had a strong showing in Wayne County and defeated Tenney and Phillips in Ontario and Seneca and Wayne Counties. With a strong grass roots campaign, the Geneva resident received 58.62% of Wayne County Republicans votes for a total of 2173. In Wayne County, Tenney came in with 36.26% - 1344, despite her heavy television advertising budget, which was reportedly 40 times higher that Fratto’s. A third candidate, George Phillips of Binghamton garnered 181 votes in Wayne County.

Just 32,334 ballots were cast, including early voting and absentee ballots in this Congressional District. That is a 15.9% showing. Sadly, this showing for a primary is becoming the norm.

Tenney won in these Counties: Cayuga, Genesee, Jefferson, Livingston, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego and Wyoming.

She currently lives in New Hartford, NY in Oneida County, outside the 24th Congressional District, but must move to the district if she wins. This was a point of contention in the race. Tenney is currently a Congresswoman in the 22nd District.

“I am forever grateful to everybody we have met along the way who have offered their support and gave up their time by putting their lives and families on hold, because they believed in something. I did it with you and I wouldn’t change a thing. We started a movement that we should be proud of. I love you all. Now I am going to take some time with my family and enjoy the little moments with my wife and son that I have been missing. God bless, and stay tuned,” stated Fratto.

Ms. Tenney was contacted for a statement on her win, but did not respond.