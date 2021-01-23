Wayne County Republicans choose candidates for November election for County Offices

On Saturday, January 16th, the Wayne County Republican Committee met to designate candidates for this Fall’s slate of County Offices. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the group of about 65 in attendance, were separated with folding chairs spaced 6-10 feet apart, and mask requirements.

At the convention, the slate of candidates for the Republican line for Wayne County in the 2021 General Election were decided.

The position of Wayne County, currently held by Mike Jankowski, was decided by affirmation, with no other nominees coming forward. Jankowski will be on the Republican line licans for County Clerk.

The position of Wayne County District Attorney, currently held by Michael Calarco, was also decided by affirmation, with no other nominees heard from. He will be on the ballot for County District Attorney

The office of Wayne County Sheriff, currently held by Sheriff Barry Virts, was up for a vote, as he will be retiring at the end of 2021.

Three nominees were brought before the Republican Committee: Steve MacNeal of Macedon, Richard Martin of Newark, and Robert Milby of Palmyra.

MacNeal served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Irondequoit Police Department, and is currently the Administrative Sergeant with the Town of Macedon Police Department, with 22 years of Law enforcement background.

Martin is a U.S. Army veteran, retired police supervisor, having served with Newark and Rochester Police Departments, and is currently a teacher of Criminal Justice at Keuka College.

Milby is currently a Lieutenant in the Wayne County Sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Unit, and has 26 years in law enforcement, having also served with the Lyons Village Police. He was additionally training at the FBI National Academy.

Following nominations for all three men, balloting occurred, with weighted voting parameters.

What is “weighted voting”? Each qualified County Committeeman is entitled to cast one (1) vote, and such vote shall have the voting power proportional to one-half (1/2) of the Republican Party vote cast in his/her election district for the last Republican candidate for Governor, according to Election Law.

Besides votes from those in attendance, another approximately 27 ballots were cast by proxy (committee members, who could not attend, but signed their ballots - and choices - over to an attendee).

When the votes were tabulated, Steve MacNeal garnered 423.5; Rich Martin received 2409.5, and Rob Mil received 8386.0. Milby was declared the Republican candidate for Wayne County Sheriff.

The Wayne County Republican Committee also designated Bob Oaks and Jocelyn VanGelder as the State Committeeman and Committeewoman for Wayne County to the party’s Convention for the next two years. Delegates and Alternates for the 7th Judicial District Convention were named last.

Wayne County Conservatives held their Designating Convention in Lyons last Saturday and chose Jankowski, Calarco and Milby as well.

While the Republicans vette their nominees at Town question and answer meeting and do their homework by reading through resumes and support letters, the Conservatives invite each nominee to their Convention to meet with them one at a time, prior to their vote with Q & As, then vote that same day.

The two County Chairs, MaryAnne Nicosia McCarthy (Republicans), and Mike Garlock, (Conservatives) made a joint statement on their slate of candidates:

“On Saturday, January 16th, we met at separate locations, with the same mission, to designate our Party candidates for Wayne County Clerk, Wayne County District Attorney and Wayne County Sheriff. Both parties designated Michael Jankowski as their candidate for re-election as County Clerk, Michael Calarco as their candidate for re-election as District Attorney,” stated Nicosia-McCarthy and Garlock.

The Republicans and Conservatives both voted to designate Rob Milby, of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to succeed retiring Sheriff Barry Virts.

Taking a 74% margin with the Republicans and an 85% margin with the Conservatives, Milby extended his deep appreciation and his promise to work hard to serve the people of Wayne County.

Conservative Chairman Mike Garlock stated, “Mike Caraco (DA), Mike Jankowski (Clerk) and Rob Milby (Sheriff) are all good candidates for office with proven track records. Maybe NYS and Washington, DC have troubling political climates, but here, in Wayne County, our Board of Elections also has a proven track record that the citizens can count on to always do the right thing - honestly. We are looking forward to working with all Republicans and Conservatives seeking office this year throughout all the Towns/Village races in Wayne County.”

Speaking at the beginning of the Republican meeting, Chairman MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy recognized in attendance, Retired Sheriff James Hurley, Retired Sheriff Richard Pisciotti, and current Sheriff Barry Virts.

“To have almost 60 years of dedicated Sheriff experience in the room where a future Sheriff is being designated is something to be proud of, something to be grateful for as our past three Sheriffs are remarkable men”.