Wayne County School District policies on student cell phone use for 2025-2026

no cell - bell to bell

New York State initiated a cellphone ban effective with the first day of school 2025. During instructional hours, all cell phones are to be off and out of sight from the first bell through dismissal, though some exceptions exist for medical needs or approved educational purposes. Schools implement a storage policy (like lockers or cubbies), and while the State sets the main policy, each school has discretion over cell phone use during non-instructional times like lunch and passing periods.

Governor Hochul developed and enacted this initiative based on feedback from teachers, parents and students.

Here are the published policies for each of our Wayne County Schools:

GANANDA

The Board acknowledges that cellular phones, pagers, and 2-way communication systems can be a positive means to facilitate communication; however, the display and/or use of such devices can cause disruption to the educational process. Therefore, all electronic devices shall be prohibited from the time students arrive at school until the end of the regular school day. Such devices must be turned off and stored out of sight during this time period. The district is not responsible for stolen, lost or damaged personal electronic devices. Misuse of any of these electronic devices result in its confiscation.

MARION

Use of Internet-enabled devices (smart phones, tablets, smartwatches, etc, is prohibited on school grounds during the school day. This policy aims to ensure that students remain focused on their academic responsibilities throughout the school day. Students are required to: Refrain from using personal electronic devices anywhere on school grounds during the school day. Turn off or set to airplane mode during the school day personal electronic devices. Students must store their Internet-enabled devices in designated on-site storage areas during the school day. The District will communicate the procedures for storing and retrieving devices..

NEWARK

In compliance with New York State Education Law, the Newark Central School District has adopted a new policy prohibiting the use of internet-enabled devices by students during the school day on school grounds. This includes devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets capable of accessing the internet or social media. This policy is designed to support student focus and engagement by minimizing digital distractions during both instructional and non-instructional times. Devices must be stored in designated on-site storage areas (such as, but not limited to, lockers, main office storage or lockable phone storage cases/boxes).

SODUS

Students are prohibited from using internet-enabled devices on school grounds during the school day. Internet-Enabled Devices shall mean any device capable of connecting to the internet and enabling the user to access content on the internet, including but not limited to social media applications. School Day shall mean the entirety of every instructional day, including during instructional and non-instructional time, including but not limited to homeroom periods, lunch, recess, study hall and passing time. Students who violate this policy may be subject to disciplinary penalties pursuant to the District’s Code of Conduct and subject to applicable law and regulations. Progressive discipline or restorative practices may be used in cases of repeated violations, consistent with the Code.

wayne cENtral

Students are generally prohibited from using Internet-enabled devices during the school day anywhere on school grounds. The District consulted with local stakeholders to develop this policy to prohibit the use of Internet-enabled devices by students during the school day on school grounds. This policy aims to ensure that students remain focused on their academic responsibilities throughout the school day, bell to bell.

WILLIAMSON

Students are generally prohibited from using Internet-enabled devices during the school day, anywhere on school grounds. This policy aims to ensure that students remain focused on their academic responsibilities throughout the school day. Students must store their Internet-enabled devices in designated on-site storage areas during the school day. The designated on-site storage areas must be easily accessible to students and provide adequate security to ensure the safekeeping of the student’s devices. The District will communicate the procedures for storing and retrieving devices, ensuring that students understand their responsibilities in using the on-site storage facilities provided.

NORTH ROSE WOLCOTT

Internet-enabled personal devices (cell phone, smart watches, etc.) must be locked away from the first bell to dismissal, incluidng non-instructional periods such lunch, study hall and recess. Devices will be kept in student lockers at the high school and middle school. At the elemetnary school, devices will be placed in padded envelopes in a locked cabinet. Students may use a school phone to contact their amilies and families may relay message to their students through the school’s main office or ParentSquare.

Pal-Mac

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District supports a distraction-free learning environment. Beginning with the first day of school, the District will officially implement a cell-phone and personal electronic device (PED)- free policy. This rule is in effect from the first bell to the final bell, including during lunch, passing time, bathroom breaks, field trips, and any time on school property during the day. This policy will assist the District in its efforts to provide an environment where students learn, grow, and succeed. We understand this will be a significant change for some students, as phones are a huge part of life. But school is going to be a completely device-free zone, and that’s not a punishment. It’s about giving everyone the best chance to focus, learn, and be present.

RED CREEK

Red Creek Central School District will implement New York State’s new “bell-to-bell” policy, which prohibits students from using personal internet-enabled devices during the school day. This includes cell phones, smartwatches, tablets, personal laptops, and any device capable of independently accessing the internet. The policy is designed to reduce distractions and create a more focused, engaged learning environment, benefiting students academically, socially, and emotionally, while also supporting teachers and instructional staff. To align with, and adhere to the state mandate, Red Creek will provide that each school have a secure method for students to store their devices during the day. The school will follow its student discipline procedures, which may include confiscation of the device and communication with families.

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

Students are prohibited from using internet-enabled devices on school grounds during the school day, except as expressly permitted under the exceptions outlined in this policy. This policy establishes a District-wide prohibition on student use of internet-enabled devices during the entirety of the school day. The District shall provide at least one method for students to store internet-enabled devices on-site during the school day. Storage options will include but are not limited to the following: There will be a central collection and disbursement process if that process does not take away from instructional time or increase labor cost. In the absence of a central collection and disbursement process, student lockers at grades 7-12 will be used for storage. Students in grades UPK-6 will use classroom lockers or backpacks (if classroom lockers are not present), under adult supervision for storage.

LYONS

While we recognize that personal internet-enabled devices serve as valuable tools for communication and information access, their use during the school day can disrupt instruction. Through the implementation of this policy, we aim to: improve student focus and concentration during class, minimize distractions and disruptions to the learning process, reduce instances of cyberbullying and other inappropriate online interactions, promote more meaningful interactions between students and staff. MS/HS: Student lockers will be provided for on-site storage during the school day. All personal internet-enabled devices need to be stored in lockers. Elementary: All personal internet-enabled devices need to be stored in the student’s backpack or provided locker. Violations of this policy may result in disciplinary or remedial action.