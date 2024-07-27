Wayne County Schools Districts looking to fill the ranks before September

It’s just about August. Back-to-School shopping in heating up. School administrators are in the midst of the late Summers scramble to fill teacher and support staff positions.

A few superintendents pride themselves that their teaching rosters are full, but may be lacking administration and support positions.

Here is a breakdown of what remains at different districts to lock down the next school year.

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

According to their website, positions are currently open for a Health teacher, General Science or Biology teacher, an English teacher, World Language Technology teacher, Elementary teacher, Speech and Language Pathologist, School Psychologist.

GANANDA

The district is still in need of a special education teacher, Director of Technology, and Director of Special Education. They are always in need of bus drivers, and remind applicants that they will pay to train them.

LYONS

The district is currently looking for an elementary teacher and a social worker for the fall. They feel they are in great shape staffing-wise for this point in the summer.

MARION

Marion Central is seeking a School -to-Work Coordinator, Library Media Specialist, a full time bus driver and a substitute bus driver, as well as a school bus monitor.

NEWARK

Newark Central reports that it is hiring passionate and talented individuals for the following positions: Assistant Superintendent for Business, Assistant Principal, Chemistry teacher, Library Media Specialist, Spanish Teachers, Special Education teachers, Technology teacher, Math teacher, Art Teacher, Earth Science Teacher and Bus Drivers.

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

The bus driver routes are full, but they are adding two floating substitute positions. A Technology teacher is needed, as well as two Special Education teachers and an ELA (English Language Arts) teacher.

PAL MAC

The district reports that all teaching positions and bus driving runs are filled. Teacher’s aide are always welcome to apply. This would be a civil service position to assist in classrooms (all grades), study halls, etc.

RED CREEK

A few positions are still open at Red Creek, including School Psychologist, International Study Program Liaison, and Substitute Teachers and Bus Drivers.

SODUS

Bus driving routes are filled, but substitute drivers are always needed. They are struggling to find a Junior/Senior High School Librarian, a School Psychologist, a Science teacher for the Middle and High School and a full year substitute Spanish teacher. Interviews are on-going.

WAYNE

The district boasts that it recruited early and all teaching positions and bus driving routes are full.

WILLIAMSON

The only positions still open at Williamson Central are a full time Classroom Aide in the MS/HS and an Elementary School Teacher.