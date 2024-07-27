Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 27th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Wayne County Schools Districts looking to fill the ranks before September

by WayneTimes.com
July 27, 2024

It’s just about August. Back-to-School shopping in heating up. School administrators are in the midst of the late Summers scramble to fill teacher and support staff positions.

 A few superintendents pride themselves that their teaching rosters are full,  but may be lacking administration and support positions.

Here is a breakdown of what remains at different districts to lock down the next school year.

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

According to their website, positions are currently open for a Health teacher, General Science or Biology teacher, an English teacher, World Language Technology teacher, Elementary teacher, Speech and Language Pathologist, School Psychologist.

GANANDA

The district is still in need of a special education teacher, Director of Technology, and Director of Special Education. They are always in need of bus drivers, and remind applicants that they will pay to train them.

LYONS

The district is currently looking for an elementary teacher and a social worker for the fall. They feel they are in great shape staffing-wise for this point in the summer.

MARION

Marion Central is seeking a School -to-Work Coordinator, Library Media Specialist, a full time bus driver and a substitute bus driver, as well as a school bus monitor. 

NEWARK

Newark Central reports that it is hiring passionate and talented individuals for the following positions: Assistant Superintendent for Business, Assistant Principal, Chemistry teacher, Library Media Specialist, Spanish Teachers, Special Education teachers, Technology teacher, Math teacher, Art Teacher, Earth Science Teacher and Bus Drivers.

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

The bus driver routes are full, but they are adding two floating substitute positions. A Technology teacher is needed, as well as two Special Education teachers and an ELA (English Language Arts) teacher.

PAL MAC

The district reports that all teaching positions and bus driving runs are filled. Teacher’s aide are always welcome to apply. This would be a civil service position to assist in classrooms (all grades), study halls, etc. 

RED CREEK

A few positions are still open at Red Creek, including School Psychologist, International Study Program Liaison, and Substitute Teachers and Bus Drivers. 

SODUS

Bus driving routes are filled, but substitute drivers are always needed. They are struggling to find a Junior/Senior High School Librarian, a School Psychologist, a Science teacher for the Middle and High School and a full year substitute Spanish teacher. Interviews are on-going.

WAYNE

The district boasts that it recruited early and all teaching positions and bus driving routes are full.

WILLIAMSON

The only positions still open at Williamson Central are a full time Classroom Aide in the MS/HS and an Elementary School Teacher.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kirkpatrick, Brenda A  

1940 – 2024  ONTARIO NY: Passed on Tuesday, July 23,2024  at age 83. -  Predeceased by parents Ralph and Edith Rawden, nephew Terry Hubbard, Sisters, Beverly Hubbard, Berniece Friedo, Sister in-law Beverly Kirkpatrick, Pamela Kirkpatrick. Survived by husband Ernie, Sons Andrew (Rong), Michael (Anne), Grandchildren,  Sara (Matt Briggs), Emma, Charlie, Matthew (Katie Westbay), Katie, Great Grandchildren – […]

Read More
Gowdy, Mary Fay

NEWARK: Mary Fay Gowdy, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call from 1-4 PM on  Friday, August 2, 2024, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral  Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 3, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square