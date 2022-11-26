Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies Union reaches impasse in negotiations with County

The Teamsters Local 118 and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors have come to an impasse in their contract negotiations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Union has declared the impasse during the ninth negotiation session. The Union and the County are reportedly at odds over wages. The Union claims the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies have the lowest wages for all surrounding counties and municipalities.

The County has scheduled a public budget hearing for December 6, 2022, 7pm to be held in the old court house 26 Church Street in Lyons. In part, the Board will review wage increases for some of the key members of the Counties negotiating committee. Teamsters Union leadership and members plan to attend this meeting and are encourage Wayne County residents to attend as well.

A press release issued by the Union pointed out suggested wage increases that the two of the County Negotiation Committee members are set to receive:

• Rick House, County Administrator - 11% proposed wage increase of $15,265 for 2023

• Chris Kalinski, County Human Resource Director - 10.99% proposed wage increase of $10,749 for 2023

What the press release failed to mention was that both House and Kalinski are receiving the same suggested wage increase of 2.5% suggested for all union and non-union employees for 2023.

It also failed to address longevity pay, set by the County to maintain employees that all union and non-union employees receive. “I have been with the County for over 40 years,” stated House.

Another factor that has seen wages increase is the new weekly hour increases fro 35 hours to 37 1/2 hours that the pay increases also address.