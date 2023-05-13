Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 13th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office adds two new K-9s to the force

by WayneTimes.com
May 13, 2023

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has recently added two new K-9 units to the department.

K-9s Ruby and Romeo are the two newest additions to the force, joined by their handlers Deputy Megan King and Deputy Catlin Fitzgerald.

The two deputies also mark the first female K-9 officers in the department's history.

King, who is in her fourth year with the Sheriff's Office, is a lifelong Wayne County resident and dog lover who leaped at the opportunity to join Ruby on the road.

Ruby, a bloodhound who has undergone over a year of training already, will assist the Sheriff's Office and oth er local departments in tracking missing persons, criminal suspects, and other various search scenarios.

While the pair has only been together for a few weeks, King says they’ve already developed a special bond. Maintaining a close relationship with your partner is likely par for the course in law enforcement, but it’s essential for K-9 officers and their handlers. At the end of your shift, you go home together. It’s a serious personal commitment, but one King says she welcomed.

'I joined the Sheriff's Office be cause I knew I wanted to give back to the community I live in.'

Romeo, a 19 month-old black lab (and a very good boy), will join Deputy Fitzgerald in a variety of community outreach programs including time at the local children’s advocacy center and visits to area schools and organizations.

The pair will be heading to Florida in the next few weeks to become a cer- tified therapy team, and should begin visits around the County sometime in June. 'I’m

super excited to get out into the community,' Fitzgerald said, adding that she and Romeo bonded immediately as well.

Both dogs were donated to the Sher- iff's Office, and rely on support from local organizations and fund raising efforts, including an annual steak din- ner held by firefighters from Walworth, Rose and Fairville. The WCSO K-9 Unit’s 9th annual Steak Roast will be held on Sept. 20, 2023 and tickets will be on sale soon.

Lieutenant Joseph Roland, who oversees the K-9 units, alongside his furry companion Miso, says that even the dog food is courtesy of a donation from the Purina brand. In total, Wayne County now has five K-9 units serving the sheriff's office as well as assisting other local agencies across New York State.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Denner Jr., Raymond G.

WILLIAMSON: Raymond G. Denner Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Unity Hospital. Services are being planned for a later date. Mr. Denner was born in Watertown, NY, on September 17, 1950 the son of Raymond and Arlene Champion Denner Sr. For over 42 years, he worked for Mobil Chemical, Huntsman then […]

Read More
Sielawa, Jerry P. 

NEWARK: Jerry P. Sielawa, 78, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Jerry was born in Canastota, NY on […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square