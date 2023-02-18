Powered by Dark Sky
February 18th 2023, Saturday
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office persistence leads to arrest of Arkansas man

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2023

On Wednesday (2/15) at 4:15 a.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (2/15) at 4:15 a.m. of Joshua D. Payne, age 38, from the Town of Sheridan, in the State of Arkansas, following several warrant investigations.                      

Payne was being sought for three warrants. The first warrant, an Arrest Warrant issued by the Town of Lyons Court, signed in December 2021 for Petit Larceny. The second warrant, a Bench Warrant issued by Wayne County Court for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree, signed in January 2022. The third warrant, a Bench Warrant issued by the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, signed in February 2022.

The Wayne County Sheriffs Office has been tracking the whereabouts of Joshua since that time as he hitchhiked across the United States, making stops in Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and finally ending up in Arkansas.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy S. Brooks is in charge of outstanding warrants. He tracked Payne’s movement through social media posts and tips began coming in on his movements. Another tipster out of Virginia placed Payne in Arkansas

The Wayne County Sheriffs Office worked with the Arkansas State Police and the Sheridan Police Department to locate Joshua, taking him into custody.

Joshua was then extradited back to New York State and transported to Booking, where he was arraigned at the Wayne County CAP Court and remanded to jail, pending court appearances. Joshua will also have another court appearance in the County Court of Wayne.

