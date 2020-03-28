Wayne County Strong: How our community is coming together while staying apart

As frightening numbers and a seemingly endless parade of press conferences fill our daily lives, it’s often difficult to find light through all of the gloom surrounding COVID-19.

While the severity of this health crisis certainly warrants serious concern, the amount of misinformation is casting further shadows on an already dark time in our world.

However between the articles full of statistics and graphs, and the rhetoric filled Facebook posts that only fuel uncertainty, you’ll often find glimmers of hope.

Individuals, businesses, and entire neighborhoods are finding new ways to take care of each other and to connect, all while attempting to stay at a safe distance.

With unprecedented measures being taken on federal, state and local levels, many Americans, including residents here in Wayne County, are now turning to their own communities like never before.

Take for instance the dozens of area restaurants still serving customers daily, often with skeleton crews, just trying to stay afloat.

From pizzerias and diners, to bars and specialty shops, owners and staff are doing whatever it takes to make sure their customers stay fed and their own jobs and livelihoods remain secure.

On Thursday, the New York State Golf Association announced that area golf courses could open as long as they adhered to newly released CDC guidelines. The governor’s office confirmed that golf would be allowed, but will require clubs keep locker rooms, pro-shops and other common areas closed for the time being.

Other industries haven’t been as fortunate when it comes to the rules around closures in New York state. Businesses deemed “non-essential” have been told to shut their doors until further notice, leaving many with unanswered questions and an uncertain future.

While some are waiting on further guidance from the state, others have shifted their focus to helping their communities while finding new ways to hopefully attract future customers in the process.

Typically in the business of selling firearms, accessories and cleaning supplies for gun owners, Dave Dentico, owner of The Custom Shop in Walworth, shifted production this week to making small batches of sanitizing solution which he has already begun distributing to area residents free of charge. “We’re just taking care of the community until we run out of bottles,” Dentico shared, adding “We’re