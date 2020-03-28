Breaking/Featured
Wayne County Strong: How our community is coming together while staying apart
As frightening numbers and a seemingly endless parade of press conferences fill our daily lives, it’s often difficult to find light through all of the gloom surrounding COVID-19.
While the severity of this health crisis certainly warrants serious concern, the amount of misinformation is casting further shadows on an already dark time in our world.
However between the articles full of statistics and graphs, and the rhetoric filled Facebook posts that only fuel uncertainty, you’ll often find glimmers of hope.
Individuals, businesses, and entire neighborhoods are finding new ways to take care of each other and to connect, all while attempting to stay at a safe distance.
With unprecedented measures being taken on federal, state and local levels, many Americans, including residents here in Wayne County, are now turning to their own communities like never before.
Take for instance the dozens of area restaurants still serving customers daily, often with skeleton crews, just trying to stay afloat.
From pizzerias and diners, to bars and specialty shops, owners and staff are doing whatever it takes to make sure their customers stay fed and their own jobs and livelihoods remain secure.
On Thursday, the New York State Golf Association announced that area golf courses could open as long as they adhered to newly released CDC guidelines. The governor’s office confirmed that golf would be allowed, but will require clubs keep locker rooms, pro-shops and other common areas closed for the time being.
Other industries haven’t been as fortunate when it comes to the rules around closures in New York state. Businesses deemed “non-essential” have been told to shut their doors until further notice, leaving many with unanswered questions and an uncertain future.
While some are waiting on further guidance from the state, others have shifted their focus to helping their communities while finding new ways to hopefully attract future customers in the process.
Typically in the business of selling firearms, accessories and cleaning supplies for gun owners, Dave Dentico, owner of The Custom Shop in Walworth, shifted production this week to making small batches of sanitizing solution which he has already begun distributing to area residents free of charge. “We’re just taking care of the community until we run out of bottles,” Dentico shared, adding “We’re
trying to take some of the stress off of what’s happening.”
While spring is typically one of the shop’s busiest seasons, Dentico is keeping his showroom doors closed for now, still assisting customers with repairs and services via phone and drop-offs.
As for things like ammunition, Dentico says he will only sell customers a “limited supply” to prevent hoarding and to ensure people can get what they need, including law enforcement who number among his regulars.
As for his outlook on the current situation, Dentico remains cautiously optimistic and encourages others to do the same. “We will get through it. We have to put all of our pettiness aside. Reach out to people — friends and enemies alike. Offer help and ask for help.” While the impact on his business and others in the community certainly has Dentico and many business owners upset, he contends the greater good must prevail. “Its bigger than all of us.” Williamson’s Rootstock Ciderworks has also started producing their own sanitizer and plans on releasing the product as a way to “continue to keep distillery operations going during this time,” according to a release on their website.
Grocery stores around the county —including Breen’s, Tops, Wegmans, Bob’s, Patons… are working day and night to keep shelves stocked, with stores offering special hours for older customers to get what they need without the fear of larger crowds.
As for supplies of household goods and groceries, industry experts and local retailers alike have both said that if consumers simply return to their normal purchasing, items would remain in stock and be back on shelves within days.
With no definitive answers on exactly how long this viral shutdown will last, the one thing we know for certain is that panic can be just as contagious.
Several websites have been setup to provide timely and accurate information including www.coronavirus.gov on the federal level, and www.coronavirus. health.ny.gov for state updates.
We’ve compiled a list of Wayne County restaurants that are still open and serving take-out and/ or delivery…on Page A3. While all business information has been verified, situations change quickly, so please contact individual establishments to confirm hours and availability.
We here at The Times will continue to post
updates on our social channels on both Twitter (twitter.com/waynetimes) and Facebook (facebook.com/ waynecotimes) as well as on our website, WayneTimes.com as information becomes available throughout the week. We encourage all local businesses, organizations and municipalities to keep us notified of any changes so that we can keep our community at large informed and engaged.
Please remain safe, practice responsible distancing when out in public, and look out for neighbors and community members when at all possible.
