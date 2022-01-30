Wayne County Undersheriff Tammy Ryndock

Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby has appointed Tammy Ryndock as Undersheriff, the number two position in the Department.

Born and raised in Newark, Tammy Ryndock is a 1994 Newark High School graduate. Her parents, Sharon Purdy and the late Gary LaClair raised her in the “family business” - law enforcement.

Sharon served as Chief of Police for the Town of Sodus for 25 years. Tammy’s brother Roger LaClair, who is 6 years older than Tammy, served with the Clyde Police Department, before joining the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he currently serves as a Deputy. She also has a sister Sheena LaClair.

Tammy recalled that, at age 10, she was already sure that law enforcement would be the future for her.

Her mom, Sharon had made the very brave choice to enter the Police Academy at the age of 38, and was assigned as Chief of Police in Sodus.

“My mother was a very tough and “in charge” woman. She commanded respect and she got it...but she also was a very empathetic woman.... I feel that is what I learned from her.”

When Tammy decided to begin her law enforcement career in 1998, she too entered the Finger Lake Law Enforcement Academy. After graduation, she was hired by the Clyde Police Department, where she served as a Road Patrol officer until 2000. At that time, Ryndock was hired by Wayne County Sheriff Richard Pisciotti, as a Road Patrol Deputy.

By 2001, she was named a Field Training Officer, training all new officers in the Sheriff’s Office.

Moving up the ranks, in 2006, Tammy became Sergeant and was named Supervisor to the Road Patrol. She served all shifts, but found the midnight shift for the first two years.

In 2015, Tammy was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division, and earned the title of Detective Sergeant. She supervised Investigations of Welfare Fraud. “I felt very satisfied with the work we did in finding Welfare Fraud - those who attempt to receive benefits they did not qualify for - those who sell food stamps - and those who make up fraudulent documents.”

She felt that, although there is not a lot of restitution in curtailing fraud, it was satisfying for her to stop the crime, save the state from having to pay out fraudulent claims and eventually get a person disqualified from benefits, who never deserved to have them,

Her proudest moment up to this point was becoming a member of the Detective Unit of the FBI Task Force on Child Abuse Crime in 2018. She was sworn in as a Marshall. “Crime against children is so horrendous.”

In 2021, she became Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Unit, presiding over 7 detectives and one Deputy. All felony and major crimes went through her division.

Tammy recalled that she has been associated with and mentored by current Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby since 1998. Her brother, Roger and Rob were gym buddies, and Tammy struggled with body building to pass her physicals for the job.

“Rob was my Road Patrol Supervisor and my mentor since “Day One”. He is a great leader, and always told me I would do great things.”

“I will continue for a while to be involved in the Felony and Major Crime investigations - it is the nuts and bolts of police work. My new job as Undersheriff does not mean I will be anything put a “COP”. This is not a bad word. I am proud to be a Cop.

During his campaign in 2021 for Wayne County Sheriff, Milby asked Tammy if she would consider becoming part of his command staff. Then, in December he asked that she be his Undersheriff. “I was ecstatic and proud to be considered. My whole life has been about service. I now will be Chief Financial Officer, which brings a new set of skills for me to conquer. As Rob has mentored me, I hope to be that type of mentor to others on their way up. If they are successful, I am successful.”

She added: “The way that the Sheriff and I relate to the public is of utmost importance to us. We are public minded servants and I feel we round each other out. We subscribe to the notion of” ‘Treat People as Equals, no matter who they are.’”

Personally, Tammy is married to Matt Ryndock, who is a Lieutenant in the Civil Division. They met at work and were married in 2011.

Tammy has two daughters from her first marriage to Aaron DiSanto, a Sergeant in the Sheriff’s Road Patrol division. They co-parent and have a good relationship.

Daughter Taylor DiSanto is a 26 year old lawyer, who was involved in Biden’s Presidential Campaign and currently serves at the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Commerce.

Tammy’s daughter Hailey DiSanto is 19 and currently attending Penn State as a Biology major. “Looks like I might have a lawyer and a doctor in the family” she beamed.

Tammy and Matt are both boat enthusiasts, and love to fish. They bought their dream house on Lake Bluff, across from the Oak Park Marina. “We travel every year to Key West and have for about 15 years.”

“I try to live my life to the fullest. To be happy and healthy and serve others as a decent human being.”