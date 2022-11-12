Wayne County Unofficial Election Results

While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections.

The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted.

VILLAGE OF NEWARK:

To begin, the race between two candidates for Village of Newark Mayor is currently showing incumbent Mayor Jonathan Taylor in the lead by 28 votes over opponent David Christler. With an overall total of 2262 ballots cast, Taylor, on the Republican line has 1061 votes to Conservative-endorsed David Christler, with 1033. When the ballots are official next week, the outcome will be known.

On the ballot with Taylor, Village Trustee Republican candidates Stu Blodgett received 1096 and Bob Bendix had 1098. Their opponents on the Conservative line, Steven Vanderbrook and Pete Blandino received 919 and 930 votes respectively.

TOWN OF ONTARIO:

In the Town Justice contest in the Town of Ontario, Democrat/Good Neighbor-endorsed Susan Ashline fell to incumbent Republican/Conservative candidate Dom Paz, with 2931 for Paz and 1382 for Ashline.

LOCAL WINNERS WITH

NO OPPONENTS:

Local winners in uncontested races within Wayne County were:

Arcadia Supervisor: Richard VanLaeken (Rep.): 3077 votes

Arcadia Highway Superintendent: Thomas Kuhlman (Rep.): 3969

Arcadia Town Councilman: Joseph Gerbig (Rep.): 29063

Butler Town Justice: Caleb Lange (Rep.): 534

Walworth Town Justice: Daniel Majchrzak (Rep.): 2956

Walworth Town Councilman: Alex Kelly (Rep.): 2931

Lyons Town Councilman: Adam Bullock (Dem.): 561 (In this race, there were also 346 write ins).

Ontario Town Highway Superintendent: Abram Boerman (Rep.): 3439

Rose Town Justice: With no one officially on the ballot, 59 write in votes were received. When the official ballot are counted and announced next week, the winner’s name will be given.

Village of Palmyra winners were: Terry Rodman (Rep./Pal.) for Justice: 1038, Trustees: Gina Luke (Rep./Pal.): 782, and Mark Warters (Rep./Pal.): 780. Ron Leo (Rep./Pal.) won the 2 year Trustee vacancy with 790 votes.

Village of Sodus Democrat Ervina Donovan won with 216 votes for a 1 year Trustee vacancy.

In Wayne County, Proposition One (CLEAN WATER, CLEAN AIR, AND GREEN JOBS Environmental Bond Act of 2022. ) was defeated 14,969 to 13,577. It did, however, pass statewide 69.1% to 20.9%.

In the New York Governor’s race, Incumbent Democrat/Working Party candidate Kathy Hochul has been named as the winner with 52.8% to Republican/Conservative Lee Zeldin’s 47.2% statewide. Wayne County voters opted for Zeldin, where he garnered 21,859 votes over Kathy Hochul’s 9816.

For State Comptroller, Incumbent Democrat/Working Party Tom DiNapoli has defeated Republican/Conservative Paul Rodriguez...however...in Wayne County Paul Rodriguez had 19,916 votes to DiNapoli’s 11,273.

For State Attorney General, Letitia James, the incumbent (Dem./Work) won statewide 54.1% to $45.9% over Michael Henry (Rep./Cons.) ...however... Wayne County chose Henry (21,233) over James (9951.)

Winner of the U.S. Senate seat was incumbent Democrat/Working Party candidate Chuck Schumer over Republican/Conservative Joe Pinion and Libertarian candidate Diane Sare...however...Wayne County voted for Pinion (20,430) over Schumer (10,890) and Sare (146).

Winner of the Representative in Congress - 24th District, Republican/Conservative candidate Claudia Tenney won the seat over Democrat Steven Holden. In Wayne County Tenney’s numbers were 21,661 with Holden receiving 9,396.

Both Republican candidates for the 7th Judicial District - James Vazzana and Jason Cook won their seats and also won in Wayne County (22,617, 21,507 respectively). Democrats Misula and Maroun Ajaka took 8,5276 and 7,832 votes respectively in Wayne County).

Wayne County came out strongly for incumbent Republican/Conservative State Senator Pam Helming over Democrat Kenan Baldridge (23,201 to 8,037). Helming retained her seat statewide,

Wayne County also helped Assemblyman Brian Manktelow to his re-election. Locally he won over Democrat/Working Party candidate Scott Comegys 22,850 to 8,293.

The uncontested race for Wayne County Judge was won by Republican/Conservative Art Williams with 25,596 votes.

Incumbent Republican/Conservative Patrick Schmitt was reelected as Wayne County Treasurer with 31,856 votes, and Incumbent Republican/Conservative Philip Pettine won reelection and Wayne County Coroner with 25,600 votes.