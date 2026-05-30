Wayne County woman has 30 days to decide whether to self-deport or fight to stay in the US

The saga of a Wayne County woman who was detained by ICE back in April continues to develop.

Dolores Bustamante was ordered to be released this week following a federal hearing that showed ICE did not follow basic rules when it initially detained her.

Bustamante now has 30 days to decide if she wants to fight to stay in the US or if she will deport herself voluntarily.

Our news partners at News10NBC have been following this story and spoke with Bustamante following her release from custody.

“I just want to say thank you. I want to say thank God that I am free. Thank God for all the people who came to support me,” Bustamante said. “I never imagined I would see that many people.”

After she was first detained, Bustamante was transported to an ICE detention center in Louisiana.

News10NBC’s Berkeley Brean asked about her experience while in custody.

“The truth is it was an experience that was not good. The truth is I hope it will not happen to anyone. No one should have to go through that. I would never wish that upon anyone. It was really hard days and in Louisiana the conditions were terrible,” said Bustamante. “There were 94 women in a room. Some would leave and they would fill it in. Every day they would go and more would come in so it never went under 90. There were seven toilets but of the seven, three or four didn’t work. It was just so difficult. There’s no privacy. The bathrooms are right there next to the beds. The beds are double or triple bunk beds. And there are just so many women you can barely walk through between the beds. There is no space to walk.”

Bustamante must now decide what’s next as a deadline looms for her to either fight or voluntarily deport.

“Right now I’m not thinking about this. I just want to rest. I just want to enjoy being out of prison, outside, enjoy my family and my friends and in the next couple of days I will consider what I need to do,” Bustamante said. “Like I always say — I don’t want to go to Mexico because I made a life for myself here. When I left Mexico I left a lot behind. I left my entire life behind. And right now I have an entire life I don’t want to leave behind here.”

If Bustamante decides to self-deport, she has 60 days to do it.

For more on this story and updates as they happen, visit whec.com