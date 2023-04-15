Wayne County’s 200th birthday party begins with Founders Day

The first major event of the year- long Wayne County Bicentennial celebration is in the books.

After three years of planning to celebrate the founding of the County of Wayne, hundreds came out to celebrate with a birthday party.

On the steps of the Wayne County Courthouse building, with its beautiful shining dome, and under a sunny skies Bicentennial co-chairpersons, Rosa Fox and Gene Bavis welcomed guests and speakers. The morning ceremony was live-streamed for those who could not leave work on a Tuesday. A hand bell concert on the Lyons Park bandstand began the ceremony, followed by church bells in Lyons and all over the county ringing out.

The American Legion color guard and Wayne County Sheriff’s Honor Guard provided a gun salute and the Pledge of Allegiance. Students from the Palmyra-Macedon band, and a lovely chorus lead the crowd in the Star Spangled Banner.

The Wayne County Proclamation was read, and speakers commented on the historic event. Proclamations were read by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, and representatives from the State Assembly and Governor’s office.

Rounding out the formal portion of the morning, was the historic unveiling of the commemorative marker displaying the date of Wayne County’s establishment as an independent County in New York State on April 11, 1823.

Buses then took guests to the Lyons Community Center, where displays were set up highlighting historic town events and people, and several of the sponsors of the year-long celebration were available to display their wares.

A private luncheon for about 300 guests was provided in the brightly transformed large gym, complete with a meal, anniversary commemorative items, plus a special Wayne County Bicentennial birthday cake.

The committees and volunteers were thanked and acknowledged. Several adjacent county officials congratulated Wayne County.

Amber Linson of Walworth, who helped to coordinate the publishing of “Voices of Wayne County”. She described some of the funny, charming and historic memories from the book.

Linda Stevenson, from the Wayne County Historical Society’s Museum of Wayne County, spoke of her mentor Larry Ann Evans the former director of the Museum and original Co-chairman of the Bicentennial Committee, who sadly passed away in 2021. The Voices of Wayne County book is dedicated to Larry Ann.

The speeches and honors were followed by the cutting of the Bicentennial Cake.

Funding for events for the year-long celebration came from over 30 major business and personal sponsors, as well as special funds from the Wayne County Board of Supervisors.

This first major event, will be followed by the upcoming Wayne County Bicentennial Gala at Carey Lake in Walworth on May 13th, a 5-day Commemorative Torch Relay August 14-18, and a Family Fun Day at the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra on August 19. There will be re-enactments, demonstrations, historical music, displays and game for “kids” of all ages.