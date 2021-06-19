Wayne twin sisters encourage each other, named Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Twin sisters, Jeana and Raina Hoffmann, of Ontario are Wayne Central School District’s valedictorian and salutatorian this year.

Throughout the past four years at Wayne Central High School, the siblings have continuously pushed one another to do their best and it has paid off. Jeana and Raina are excited to be on stage together for graduation on June 19th, and are looking forward to addressing their fellow classmates as the valedictorian and salutatorian.

Their dad, Matthew Hoffman gave some insight into the young ladies’ early days.

“Even back as far as grade school, the girls were competitive with each other, in a good way. They pushed each other to get just one more “+”” , he recalled. By 8th grade, with both taking Advanced classes, they began to accumulate GPA points in both Biology and Mathematics. “They both excelled, and they both have kept track of their successes,” said Matt.

By high school, Raina and Jeana watched their numbers increase. With GPAs reported once a month, they knew they were definitely on track to make Valedictorian or Salutatorian. At one point, Raina was in the lead, but just before graduation, Jeanna barely surpassed her twin. Jeana is Valedictorian with a grade point average of 100.97 and Raina is Salutatorian with a grade point average of 100.79.

Their parents also encouraged the twins to find their own separate passions outside of school.

Jeana delighted in baking and working with her mom in their family business, Meaghan’s Kitchen Concessions. She is also an award-winning artist and her artwork has been showcased in the Wayne County Art Show. In her free time, she has volunteered as a peer tutor.

“Raina became very dedicated to Golf... like me”, said her dad. She had been recruited by Union College, and by Cornell University. When she and Raina both visited Cornell, that was their choice.

In the fall, Jeana will attend Cornell University’s College of Arts and Sciences where she will major in computer science.

In the fall, Raina will attend Cornell University’s College of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering where she will major in mechanical engineering.

Jeana is a member of the Wayne Central chapter of the National Honor Society. She also participated in Science Olympiads, Masterminds and the Math Team, in which she served as co-captain along with her sister. Jeana has routinely won academic awards and accolades including Academic Excellence Awards in math, science, history and art.

In addition, she received the Dartmouth College Book Award, the St. Julian and Adrienne Simpkins Book Award, and the Rensselaer Medal from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for outstanding achievement in mathematics and science.

Raina is a member of the Wayne Central chapter of the National Honor Society. She also participated in Science Olympiads, Masterminds and the Math Team, in which she served as co-captain along with her sister. Raina has received Academic Excellence Awards in technology, math, English, social studies and science.

Raina was the Varsity Golf Team captain for the past two years and has been a member of the Wayne golf team throughout high school. She was the first Wayne Central student to make the Section V State Girls Golf Team twice. She was the 2019-2020 Western NY Professional Golf Association Player of the Year and a member of the All-Greater Rochester Girls Golf Team for two years. She was also the 2019 Channel 8 Section V Best – Girls Golf Rookie of the Year.

In addition to her athletic awards, Raina received the Clarkson University Leadership Award and the Rensselaer Medal from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for outstanding achievement in mathematics and science.

The Hoffmans still have a daughter at home, Sophie, who is currently a 7th grader. She also excels in Math and Science. Who will be there to push and encourage her? All the teachers know her sisters and will expect great things from her as well. Her parents know they will not be disappointed.

Both Jeana and Raina say that they are grateful to their parents, for their support as well as their teachers; especially Mrs. Riley, Jeana’s art teacher and Mr. Flores, Raina’s golf team coach.