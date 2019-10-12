WCSWCD announces County Tire Recycling event

Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and Ontario Wayne Stormwater Coalition are providing a tire recycling event at no charge for Wayne County residents. You must register by calling 315-946-7200 or at the website below. Participants may drop off tires on Thursday, October 24th, 2019, from 8 am to noon at the Wayne County Highway Department, 1900 Daansen Road, Macedon, NY, There is a limit of 4 tires per drop-off. This is an opportunity for people to remove used tires from their property and help to eliminate potential disease-causing mosquito breeding sites.

Event restrictions:

• PRE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

• Sign-up is required by contacting WCSWCD at 315-946-7200. Be prepared to provide your name, residence address and the number and type of tires you plan to recycle

• Only tires from Wayne County residents will be accepted.

• Tires must be removed from the metal rim and free of water, mud and other debris.

• Tires accepted are limited to light truck, passenger and smaller sized tires.

• No BIG TRUCK OR TRACTOR TIRES.

• 4 tires per drop-off.

• Other types of recyclable materials will not be accepted.

Visit the District’s website at WayneCountyNYsoilandwater.org/tire-recycle to view the event flyer and register, or call 315-946-7200.