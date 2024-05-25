Powered by Dark Sky
May 26th 2024, Sunday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Webster man severely injured in boat fire at Sodus Bay marina

by WayneTimes.com
May 25, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a boat fire at Oak Park Resort and Marina on Thursday (5/23) at 9:15 a.m., located on at the southeast end of Sodus Bay in the Town of Huron, for an initial report of an explosion in the parking lot. 

Sodus Bay Deputies responded to the location after receiving several 911 calls. It was reported that a 65 year old Webster man had been cleaning the cabin area of his vessel when it burst into flames. The victim was able to self-extricate but sustained severe injuries. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Lifenet.

A total of four vessels were damaged in the fire. Deputies were assisted on scene by the North Rose, Rose, Wallington, Alton, Wolcott and Clyde Fire companies, as well Wayne County Medical personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Photo courtesy of 13WHAM a Times news partner)

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Farabell, Esther Pauline

November 14, 1944 – May 21, 2024 MURRELLS INLET SC; CLYDE: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Farabell, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend. Esther passed away, at the age of 79, peacefully at home in Murrells Inlet SC, surrounded by her family. Esther was born […]

Read More
Brearey, Robert D. 

WOLCOTT: Robert D. Brearey, 63, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital with his family by his side. Friends and Family are invited to a memorial service Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Palmyra Bible Baptist Church, 1216 Canandaigua St., Palmyra, NY at 1:00 PM.  Military honors will be held at […]

Read More
