Webster man severely injured in boat fire at Sodus Bay marina

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a boat fire at Oak Park Resort and Marina on Thursday (5/23) at 9:15 a.m., located on at the southeast end of Sodus Bay in the Town of Huron, for an initial report of an explosion in the parking lot.

Sodus Bay Deputies responded to the location after receiving several 911 calls. It was reported that a 65 year old Webster man had been cleaning the cabin area of his vessel when it burst into flames. The victim was able to self-extricate but sustained severe injuries. He was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital via Lifenet.

A total of four vessels were damaged in the fire. Deputies were assisted on scene by the North Rose, Rose, Wallington, Alton, Wolcott and Clyde Fire companies, as well Wayne County Medical personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

