What will Childers plea deal mean?

It came as a “whirlwind” to Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco on Monday (4/15) when the defense attorney for Charlene Childers agreed to a plea deal.

The plan had been announced last week that Childers and her husband, Timothy Dean, would stand trial together for the Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn killings. Childers and her lawyer appeared in County Court on Tuesday morning and entered a plea of Manslaughter in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Under terms of the plea deal Childers will be sentenced on June 27. Calarco office has recommended 28 years in prison for the now 25 year-old woman “Obviously it could be higher than that. We still need a probation report,” said Calarco. “This is good for the family,” he added. Under the agreement Childers has lost any right to appeal. “That’s the way we like it,” chided the District Attorney.

Calarco was asked what difference Childers’ plea deal made to the trial against Dean, set to begin next month. “I can’t comment on that since the trial for Dean is set. We have one more to get.”

Childers had been for the Tuesday (4/16) appearance for a pre-trail appearance. Childers was originally charged with Second-Degree Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Conspiracy in the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Joshua Niles and his fiancee Amber Washburn back on October 22, 2018, outside their home in Sodus.

Dean faces charges of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

A third suspect, Bron Bohlar, plead guilty in February to one count of Conspiracy. He admitted to renting a car for Dean to drive up to New York from Texas. He was also accused of discussing plans for the murders while inside Dean and Childers’ garage. Bohlar was a police officer with the Sunray Police Department.

Dean was the former police chief of the Sunray, Texas department.