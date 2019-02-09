Who’s still running in November?

November 5th – Election Day will see many races in Wayne County. Most of the Town Supervisor seats are up for re-election and a few are being vacated.

Here is a rundown of your town races for 2019:

Town of Arcadia – Supervisor Jon “Chuck” Verkey has indicated that he will be running for reelection. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, two Town Council seats, and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Butler – Supervisor Dave Spickerman said that he is planning on running. Also on the ballot: Town Justice, and two Council seats.

Town of Galen – Supervisor Steve Groat said he would “most definitely” be running again. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, two Town Council seats, and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Huron – Supervisor Laurie Crane has decided not to seek another term. Also on the ballot: two Town Board seats.

Town of Lyons – Newly appointed Town Supervisor Jake Emmel indicated that he will be running in November. Also on the ballot: Town Justice and two Town Board seats.

Town of Macedon – Supervisor Sandy Pagano has announced that she will not seek a second term. Also on the ballot: Two Town Board seats, Town Clerk, Superintendent of Highways and Receiver of Taxes.

Town of Marion – First term Supervisor Nick Deming has confided that he is leaning towards not running. He will make his decision in February. Also on the ballot: two Town Council seats and one Town Justice.

Town of Ontario – Supervisor Frank Robusto announced at his last board meeting that he will seek re-election. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, Town Justice, two Town Board seats and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Palmyra – Supervisor Ken Miller definitely will be running for another term. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, Town Justice, Superintendent of Highways and two Town Council seats.

Town of Rose – Town of Rose Supervisor Kenan Baldridge is seeking another term. Also on the ballot : Town Justice, Superintendent of Highways and two Town Board seats.

Town of Savannah – It’s an affirmative from Supervisor Michael Kolczynski for another term as Supervisor. Also on the ballot are: Town Justice, two town Council seats and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Sodus – While Supervisor Steve LeRoy would like to continue, he is currently on the fence as to whether he will seek another term. “I enjoy my job, and I have a few things I would like to get done,” said LeRoy. He will make a decision soon. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, two Town Board seats and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Walworth – It is an off year for the Supervisor race in Walworth but on the ballot will be two Town Board seats, Town Justice, and Receiver of Taxes.

Town of Williamson – Supervisor Tony Verno is poised to run again at this point. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, two Town Justices, two Town Councilpersons, and Superintendent of Highways.

Town of Wolcott – Supervisor Lynn Chatfield will seek reelection. Also on the ballot: Town Clerk, Town Justice, two town boards seats and Superintendent of Highways.