Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 6th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

William Gahr and Layne Dagata found guilty in robbery/coercion case

by WayneTimes.com
April 6, 2024

It all began following a report to the State Police in Williamson back on  December 30, 2022.

The night before, the female victim was up in the City of Rochester. She called a supposed friend, Carol Shannon, age 56, who also resided on Arrowbend Drive in Williamson, to come and give her a ride back to Wayne County.

Upon hearing of the request for the ride. Layne M. D’Agata, age 39, also residing on Arrowbend Drive in Williamson asked to come along with Shannon.

Before leaving for Rochester, the two women engaged William Gahr, age 50, residing at the Brockhuisen boarding house at 4056 Ridge Road in Williamson to also come along on the ride.

D’Agata and Gahr’s motives were not simply for a ride-along. The two had plans to force the victim to pay them money owed from a previous drug deal with D’Agata’s ex-husband

The victim was surprised by the vehicle’s passengers, as she was forced to return to Marion and withdraw first $200 from the ATM machine located in the Speedway convenience store in Marion, then another $100 the Wash House Laundromat in Marion.

The $300 was a partial repayment for a drug transaction, but was all the female victim could withdraw at the time.

The following day the victim contacted the State Police and the investigation began.

Following interviews, Shannon, D’Agata and Gahr were arrested on April 8, 2023 for Robbery in the Second Degree and Coercion in the First Degree, both felonies.

Through a series of trial delays, Shannon pled guilty to a reduced plea of Robbery in the Third Degree on May 30, 2023 and has yet to be sentenced.

D’Agata and Gahr, both with extensive police records, decided to take their chances at a jury trial that began on March 25. The jury found both D’Agata and Gahr guilty on March 29 to both the original Robbery in the Second Degree and Coercion in the First Degree charges.

As predicate felons both face state prison time, with Gahr facing mandatory 7-15 years and D’Agata 5 to 15 years.

"This came to a successful resolution with the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office and we appreciate their support," said lead State Police Investigator.

Assistant District Attorney David Dys handled the case with sentencing for all three defendants set for May 28, 2024.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Green, Joanne June

WEBSTER: Joanne June Green passed into heaven to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. She was born January 25, 1943, to the late Alfred Jr. and Ida Green. She was a Kodak retiree and very independent person, living life her way.  Being true to herself was very important to her and […]

Read More
Halliley, James Spencer

MARION: James Spencer Halliley, 66, of Marion, NY passed away suddenly at his home on March 28, 2024. He was born on November 24,1957 in Churchville, NY to Gerald R. and Barbara J. Halliley. Jim was a 1975 graduate of Churchville-Chili Central School, later a 1977 graduate of SUNY Canton, NY. He married Karen E. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square