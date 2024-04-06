William Gahr and Layne Dagata found guilty in robbery/coercion case

It all began following a report to the State Police in Williamson back on December 30, 2022.

The night before, the female victim was up in the City of Rochester. She called a supposed friend, Carol Shannon, age 56, who also resided on Arrowbend Drive in Williamson, to come and give her a ride back to Wayne County.

Upon hearing of the request for the ride. Layne M. D’Agata, age 39, also residing on Arrowbend Drive in Williamson asked to come along with Shannon.

Before leaving for Rochester, the two women engaged William Gahr, age 50, residing at the Brockhuisen boarding house at 4056 Ridge Road in Williamson to also come along on the ride.

D’Agata and Gahr’s motives were not simply for a ride-along. The two had plans to force the victim to pay them money owed from a previous drug deal with D’Agata’s ex-husband

The victim was surprised by the vehicle’s passengers, as she was forced to return to Marion and withdraw first $200 from the ATM machine located in the Speedway convenience store in Marion, then another $100 the Wash House Laundromat in Marion.

The $300 was a partial repayment for a drug transaction, but was all the female victim could withdraw at the time.

The following day the victim contacted the State Police and the investigation began.

Following interviews, Shannon, D’Agata and Gahr were arrested on April 8, 2023 for Robbery in the Second Degree and Coercion in the First Degree, both felonies.

Through a series of trial delays, Shannon pled guilty to a reduced plea of Robbery in the Third Degree on May 30, 2023 and has yet to be sentenced.

D’Agata and Gahr, both with extensive police records, decided to take their chances at a jury trial that began on March 25. The jury found both D’Agata and Gahr guilty on March 29 to both the original Robbery in the Second Degree and Coercion in the First Degree charges.

As predicate felons both face state prison time, with Gahr facing mandatory 7-15 years and D’Agata 5 to 15 years.

"This came to a successful resolution with the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office and we appreciate their support," said lead State Police Investigator.

Assistant District Attorney David Dys handled the case with sentencing for all three defendants set for May 28, 2024.