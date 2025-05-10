Williamson Alumni of Distinction inducts five

On May 1st, five Williamson grads were celebrated with the Alumni of Distinction honor at Young Sommer Winery. They represent classes from a 22 year span. Dr. A. Charles Ware ‘68, Dan Montondo ‘71, John Vitalone ‘81, Dr. Rachel Jordan ‘88, and Dr. Michelle Walvoord ‘90 join other accomplished Williamson graduates in this elite AOD group. Jamie Sonneville (an AOD herself) led the evening festivities by sharing each alum’s accomplishments and inviting them to the podium to reflect on their Williamson school experiences.

Dr. A. Charles Ware traveled from Indiana to relate how sports and faith characterized his high school years. “Charley,” as he was known then, was vividly remembered as a star on the basketball team. He reminded us how the ‘60s were a difficult time in US history for race relations. Yet, as a young black man, he said he never felt prejudice or negativity during his high school years at Williamson. Charles went on to earn multiple divinity degrees and serve as pastor in several churches and states. Then he founded the Grace Relations Network, speaking and serving as a consultant on racial reconciliation and leadership. As the author of two books and a contributor to Christian publications, his outreach has expanded far beyond the small town of Williamson.

Some alumni, like Dan Montondo ‘71, found their outreach and calling closer to home. Dan uses his gifts in the areas of medicine, science, music, and volunteerism. For 40 years, he dedicated his science and technology skills at RRH and the Lipson Cancer Center. He also published several articles in professional publications. Yet he still found time to volunteer for multiple Pultneyville organizations, such as the Fire Department, Historical Society, Gatesinger Theater, United Methodist Church, and the Boy Scouts, (Phew!) His nominator shared that Dan “is enthusiastic about opportunities to support worthwhile activities,” always “friendly, reaching out to those needing assistance.”

For other alumni, like John Vitalone ‘81, a love of sports and being part of a team leads them to pay it forward. John told Thursday’s audience that his high school coaches shaped him as a young man and taught him good values. (Here’s looking at you, Warren Gregg, Barry Spink, and Ira Skinner!) So, in addition to a business career at Xerox, John coached Williamson soccer and softball teams for over 14 years. This led him to serve on the Williamson Recreation Committee and direct youth soccer programs. He recruited and trained volunteer coach.

The last AOD recipient, Dr. Michelle Walvoord, couldn’t travel from Colorado to join the festivities, but was recognized for her contributions to the fields of hydrology and climate change. Michelle is a leader in these fields, speaking and publishing about them. In addition, she mentors girls in STEM events in the Golden, CO community as well as young scientists in the climate change field.

On Friday, the new Alumni of Distinction spoke to Williamson High School staff and students at their morning Forum. Each had a singular message. Dr. Ware exhorted students to be active and rely on faith, as he has seen its miracles in his personal life. Dan Montondo shared how as a “band geek,” he hung out in the music rooms as often as he could. There he found a camaraderie that carried him throughout his life — playing the tuba in the Marion Red Caps marching band or singing with the Barnstormers Men’s Chorus. John Vitalone offered that for some students, sports may be what helps them get through high school. Finally, Dr. Rachel Jordan shared the tragedy of losing her sister to a car accident in high school. But. She told us that that pain helped her grow: “Move toward the thing you’re afraid of, not away from it.”

The 2025 class of inductees into the Williamson AOD truly defines the spirit of this group. They are leaders, choose service over self, and know how to pay it forward. The AOD Committee thanks them. Next year, consider nominating a Williamson alum who makes a difference in their community!

By Diane Luke