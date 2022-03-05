Powered by Dark Sky
March 5, 2022
Williamson couple arrested for Grand Larceny

by WayneTimes.com
March 5, 2022

State Police out of Williamson investigated a theft of a Chevy Silverado pick up truck from Henner Automotive on Route 104 in the Town of Williamson on Sunday (2/27).

It all began when Jamie L. Barend, age 37, of Route 21 in Williamson, accompanied by her  accomplice, David R. Barber, age 53, of Stanford Street in Williamson, left Barend’s car at the service center.

The couple then found the keys to the Silverado and drove off. Barend left a random voice mail at the service center stating she accidently stole the vehicle from the lot. In what was believed to be a drug-induced statement, she also called 911 to say David had won the truck.

The owner at Henner Automotive called police to report the theft. Troopers spotted the vehicle driving down Route 104 and made the stop on Monday. Troopers, began talking to the pair, when Barend said the vehicle was a loaner. She then jumped up on the truck causing a huge dent.

Both Barend and Barber were charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. Barend was additionally charged with Criminal Mischief for the damage to the truck. During questioning Barber admitted they had stolen the truck and drove around in it all night. Both Barend and Barber were taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Williamson Court on the charges.

