September 26th 2020, Saturday
Williamson man caught with stolen, loaded pistol

by WayneTimes.com
September 26, 2020

State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a vehicle on Tuesday (9/22) at 12:20 p.m. on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario for No License  Plate.

The driver, Gregory M. Stone, age 22, of Ridge Road in Williamson faces numerous charges after Troopers smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Troopers also located a loaded pistol in Stone’s possession. The gun was reported stolen from a residence in the Town of Webster. He was then charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree-Loaded Firearm.

Stone was additionally charged with Aggravated Unlicensed operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree and Suspended Registration. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Ontario Town Court.

