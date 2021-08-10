Powered by Dark Sky
August 10, 2021
Williamson man charged with Forcible Rape

by WayneTimes.com
August 10, 2021

New York State Troopers in Williamson reported the arrest, after receiving a report of a sexual assault, of Dakota M. Tifft, age 20, of 5472 Route 104 in the Town of Williamson on Monday (8/2).

 Tifft was charged with Class B Felony Rape  in the First Degree: Forcible Compulsion and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor. 

It is alleged that Tifft forcibly raped the victim while a young child was present.

Tifft was arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment and held in lieu of $10,000 bail/$20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson Court for a preliminary hearing before the case is presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.

