Williamson man injured after crash with recycling truck in Palmyra

Deputies responded to State Route 21 north of Jeffery Road in the Town of Palmyra on Thursday (12/5) at 7:25 a.m. for a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision.

A recycling truck owned by Casella Waste was northbound on Route 21, the driver, Carlos Ortiz Zayas, age 40 of Geneva, lost control of the truck and crossed over the south bound lane. Daniel Decracker, age 47 of Williamson was traveling south on Route 21 and collided with the garbage truck.

Mr. Decracker was transported by Mercy Flight to Rochester Strong with serious injuries. Mr. Ortiz Zayas was un-injured.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Palmyra Fire Department, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Wayne County ALS, Macedon Town Ambulance and the New York State Police.

Investigation continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff Collision Reconstruction Team and New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.