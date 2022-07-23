Powered by Dark Sky
July 23rd 2022, Saturday
Williamson Pot Shop Robbery leads to arrest

by WayneTimes.com
July 23, 2022

State Police investigated a Robbery/Assault at the “I’m Stuck” pot shop on Ridge Road (Main Street) in Williamson that occurred on Sunday, July 10th.

On Saturday, State Police Investigators arrested Audley A. Williams, age 33, of 4075 Ridge Road in Williamson.

It is alleged that Williams entered shop and used a tazer on the female clerk, making off with a quantity of product. He was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. The pot shop gets around the not-yet-in-place marijuana dispensary laws by selling a marijuana-related product to a customer, then giving them marijuana free as a promotion.

