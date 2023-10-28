Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 28th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Williamson woman involved in serious 2022 accident faces charges

by WayneTimes.com
October 28, 2023

State Troopers responded to a serious roll-over accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:58 p.m., with a pick-up truck that ended upside down Black Creek off Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott.

The pick-up driver, Kayla L. Perrotta, age 28, of 5472 Route 104 in Williamson was indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury on one count of Misdemeanor Assault in the Third Degree: Recklessly Causing Physical Injury and two counts of Felony Assault in the Second Degree: Recklessly Causing Serious Injury With a Weapon (the truck).

Perrotta’s five year old child, Joseph Zufelt,  was in the cab of the truck and was taken to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dylan Camp, age 17, from Red Creek was taken to Upstate Hospital for minor injuries..

Isaac Moody, age 14, from Martville, was taken to Strong Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Kolby Sincerbeaux, age 17, from Red Creek, was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

Izabella Sincerbeaux, age 14, from Red Creek, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Serenity Benjamin, age 10, from Oswego, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Perrotta, was taken to Oswego Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three teens were riding in the truck bed and were ejected. One of the 18 year-old teens was paralyzed in the crash and another 18 year-old received several broken bones. A 16 year-old escaped without serious injuries.

It was noted by Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan that Perrotta was not charged in her son’s death, but for the injuries to the two 18 year olds.

The accident was attributed to the truck’s speed at the time of the accident and Callanan stated that it took just over a year to file charges in the case due to ruling out any other contributing factors in the case.

Perrotta was arrested on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m. and released after appear in Wayne County CAP Court.

No date has been set for further legal actions.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gal, Loretta

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday evening, October 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Private graveside services will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced in the future (spring). Please consider donations in Loretta’s memory to Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. Loretta had a love […]

Read More
Lauderdale Jr., Kenneth L. 

SAVANNAH: Kenneth Lee Lauderdale Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Road in Rose, NY. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square