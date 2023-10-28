Williamson woman involved in serious 2022 accident faces charges

State Troopers responded to a serious roll-over accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 4:58 p.m., with a pick-up truck that ended upside down Black Creek off Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott.

The pick-up driver, Kayla L. Perrotta, age 28, of 5472 Route 104 in Williamson was indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury on one count of Misdemeanor Assault in the Third Degree: Recklessly Causing Physical Injury and two counts of Felony Assault in the Second Degree: Recklessly Causing Serious Injury With a Weapon (the truck).

Perrotta’s five year old child, Joseph Zufelt, was in the cab of the truck and was taken to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dylan Camp, age 17, from Red Creek was taken to Upstate Hospital for minor injuries..

Isaac Moody, age 14, from Martville, was taken to Strong Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Kolby Sincerbeaux, age 17, from Red Creek, was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

Izabella Sincerbeaux, age 14, from Red Creek, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Serenity Benjamin, age 10, from Oswego, was taken to Upstate Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Perrotta, was taken to Oswego Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three teens were riding in the truck bed and were ejected. One of the 18 year-old teens was paralyzed in the crash and another 18 year-old received several broken bones. A 16 year-old escaped without serious injuries.

It was noted by Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan that Perrotta was not charged in her son’s death, but for the injuries to the two 18 year olds.

The accident was attributed to the truck’s speed at the time of the accident and Callanan stated that it took just over a year to file charges in the case due to ruling out any other contributing factors in the case.

Perrotta was arrested on Tuesday at 9:50 a.m. and released after appear in Wayne County CAP Court.

No date has been set for further legal actions.