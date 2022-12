Preparations for the removal of the Canal Lock Gates at the Macedon E-30 Lock began weeks before, but were lifted by crane beginning on December 1, 2022.

Each gate weighs in at about 30 tons and takes weeks of preparation before they are pulled out by giant cranes. Once prepared, the process of lifting them does not take long.

Besides the gate removal and maintenance, there is a lot of other work as far as maintenance of all the valves, and clearing chambers. The area below the gates will also be cleaned of debris