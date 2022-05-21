Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia.

The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically assaulted and his property was stolen from him.

Over the course of the investigation, three suspects were developed. They included Trent Goodrich, 21 years old, and Brittany Ludwig, 32 years old, both residing on Wadsworth Road in Wolcott. Also involved was an unnamed juvenile male. The juvenile was arrested on May 6th, and appeared in the Youth Part Court of Cayuga County and was released following the appearance.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for the arrests of Ludwig and Goodrich. On May 7th, The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by law enforcement in Georgia who advised that they had arrested Trent Goodrich on unrelated charges and had him in their custody. Goodrich will be extradited back to Cayuga County to face charges related to this case at a later time.

Trent has pending charges for Felony Robbery in the Second Degree; Felony Computer Tampering in the Third Degree and Felony Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brittany Ludwig was taken into custody by the New York State Police in Wayne County following an unrelated investigation there. She was later turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Felony Robbery in the Second Degree; Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Felony Computer Tampering in the Third Degree. Ludwig was processed on the warrant and appeared in the CAP Court where she was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the New York State Police, the Auburn Police Department and the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Guarnieri at 315-253-3545 or tips can be left at https://www.cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. You may remain anonymous.