Wolcott Village Officer indicted by Grand Jury

A Wayne County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against a former Wolcott Village Police-Officer-In Charge, Zackery T. Powell, age 33, of Linden Avenue in the Village of Newark, for Assault in the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on August 30, 2019, Powell acted as a back-up to two Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. The deputies followed a Wolcott woman into her driveway on Pinewood Drive in the Village for a Vehicle Inspection Sticker Violation.

Zackery T. Powell

For an undisclosed reason, Powell reportedly got involved in the call and during the confrontation, the woman ended up on the ground, claiming she was punched in the face by Powell between five and eight times, resulting in losing a tooth.

The Village of Wolcott was served with a federal lawsuit alleging Powell had beaten the woman. He counter claimed that she attempted to hit him, although she denied ever attempting to hit Powell.

The woman’s husband witnessed the incident out a window and confronted Powell. The Times has learned that law enforcement officers did testify during the grand jury actions.

Powell was subsequently indicted and arrested by the New York State Police Special Investigation Unit on Friday (9/25) after the sealed indictment was opened.

Powell had originally started with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, part-time in February, 2014, moving to full time in October of 2014.

After allegations involving a female, Powell resigned under pressure from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on January 16, 2018.

Powell was arraigned on the current Assault charge and released to appear in County Court on October 4th at 4 p.m.

County Court Judge John Nesbitt also issued a Court Order of Protection for the victim and ordered Powell to turn over his guns to the State Police.

The Village Mayor did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.