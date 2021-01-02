Wolcott Village Police Officer faces Rape indictment

A Wayne County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Wolcott Village ‘Police Officer In Charge’, Zackery T. Powell, age 33, of Linden Avenue in the Village of Newark for Rape in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, along with additional charges of Rape in the Third Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree.

The indictments allege that, on or about November 4, 2017 Powell engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless, including anal sexual conduct with the woman. The alleged incident occurred in the Village of Newark in November of 2017, “involving a highly intoxicated woman” according to sources

On last Wednesday December 30, 2020, the New York State Police arrested Powell, on a Wayne County Superior Court Warrant regarding the indictment charges.

Powell was arraigned in the Wayne County Court in front of County Court Judge Daniel Barrett. He was released under the supervision of Wayne County Pre-trial and scheduled to return to the Wayne County Court on 01/13/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

A Wayne County Grand Jury had previously handed down an indictment against Powell for Assault in the Third Degree back in September of this year.

It is alleged that on August 30, 2019, Powell acted as a back-up to two Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. The deputies followed a Wolcott woman into her driveway on Pinewood Drive in the Village for a Vehicle Inspection Sticker Violation.

For an undisclosed reason, Powell reportedly got involved in the call and, during the confrontation the woman ended up on the ground, claiming she was punched in the face by Powell between five and eight times, resulting in losing a tooth.

The Village of Wolcott was served with a federal lawsuit alleging Powell had beaten the woman. He counter claimed that she attempted to hit him, although she denied ever attempting to hit Powell.

The woman’s husband witnessed the incident out a window and confronted Powell. The Times has learned that law enforcement officers on the scene at the time of the incident did testify during the grand jury actions.

Powell was subsequently indicted and arrested by the New York State Police Special Investigation Unit on Friday (9/25) after the sealed indictment was opened.

Powell had originally started with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, part-time in February, 2014, moving to full time in October of 2014.

After allegations involving a female, Powell resigned under pressure from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on January 16, 2018.

Powell was subsequently hired as the ‘Officer in Charge’ at the Wolcott Village Police, by the Village of Wolcott, where, according to State Police he is still currently employed.

The rape incident allegedly occurred prior to Powell’s employment at the Wolcott Police Department.

At the time of the September indictment, County Court Judge John Nesbitt also issued a Court Order of Protection for the victim and ordered Powell to turn over his guns to the State Police.

Village Mayor Chris Henner did not respond to a request for comment on either the latest indictment, or the previous lawsuit and indictment against Powell.