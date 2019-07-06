Woman arrested after threatening to kill her children, holds 11 year boy’s head underwater

On June 17, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacqueline V. Iati, age 31, of 920 Driving Park Circle, in Newark, following an Arrest Warrant that was issued out of the Town of Arcadia Court.

It is alleged that on June 12th, 2019 Ms. Iati went to 5534 Tellier Road in the Town of Arcadia and punched out a screen that was in a kitchen window. She then allegedly crawled in the house through the window and then punched a family member in the face causing physical injury before leaving the residence. Iati was sent to Centralized Arraignment and released.

At the time of that arrest police learned of an earlier incident on June 12. While at the Driving Park address, Iati allegedly threatened to kill her children. She reportedly then took an 11 year-old boy into the bathroom, filled the tub and held hid head underwater. According to the report, she stopped holding the boy’s head underwater when the other four younger children screamed for her to stop.

Newark Police, following an investigation, charged Iati with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree. She turned herself in on the warrants, sent to Centralized Arraignment and released on a $250 bond to appear in Newark Village Court on the new charges on July 17.

According to Newark Police Chief Mark Tomes, Wayne County Child Protective Services was notified and the children were turned over to a grandmother.

Anyone with information about the case should call Newark Village Police at (315) 331-3701 or 911.