March 16th 2024, Saturday
Woman arrested for Felony Arson and Insurance Fraud

by WayneTimes.com
March 16, 2024

When Pamela A. Robinson, age 47, currently residing at 4129 Ridge Road,  in Williamson bought a vehicle from the Peake dealership  in Sodus in 2023, she was told she could insure her vehicle right at the dealership. To make the service even better, she could also buy renter’s insurance along with the vehicle insurance the financial services department offered.

Learning she could insure her vehicle and get renters’ assurance, Robinson decided it was a program too convenient to pass up.

Initially she signed up for a $50,000 renter’s insurance policy, only to soon up it to $100,000 and a short time later up to $200,00 in coverage.

At the time of obtaining the renter’s insurance, Robinson resided at the  low-end Nakissa Drive apartments in the Village of Sodus.

Lo and behold, a devastating fire broke out at the apartment Robinson inhabited on Nakissa Drive.

Just before the fire, witnesses noticed Robinson moved many of her belongings into her vehicle, along with her fish tank and fish.

Remarkably, insurance adjusters became suspicious. The New York State Department of Financial Services was contacted and, by May 18, 2023, the case was turned over to State Police Investigators out of Williamson.

Following the information supplied and their own investigation, Robinson was indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury.

She was arrested on Friday, March 8, 2024 for Felony Arson in the Third Degree and Felony Insurance Fraud in the Second Degree - an Amount Exceeding $50,000.

Robinson was taken to the Wayne County Jail for the weekend for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in County Court on the charges.

