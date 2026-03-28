Woman charged after throwing handicapped 86 year-old man’s wheelchair into the road

State Troopers out of Wolcott reported the arrest on Friday (3/20) at 2:32 p.m. of Jill A. Wood, age 47, of 6 State Street in Sodus.

It is alleged that Wood threw a handicapped 86 year-old man’s wheelchair in to the roadway, then took his cell phone preventing him from calling for help. She locked herself in her room for several hours refusing to exit when she was told she was being arrested. Once she opened the door, she began to physically fight with the officers.

Jill Wood was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent/Physical Disabled Person in the First Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree; Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Jill Wood was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Rose Court on April 6th.

A Court Order of Protection was issued for the victim.